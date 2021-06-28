The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 1 and Thursday, July 8.
Firefighters in Training
1:30-2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1
This is a free, family friendly event that will give your kids a first hand look into what it takes to become a firefighter. 131 Spring Street.
With questions Regarding Community Education and Recreation courses, call 835-4097 or visit OregonSD.org/Community.
Vintage Country and Bluegrass Jam - Goldie, Mark and Friends
Noon-6 p.m., Sunday, July 4
The first Sunday of every month at Main Street Music and More, a music venue at 102 W. Main Street in Brooklyn. Bring your instruments or grab a table or a corner of the dance floor while enjoying some outstanding musicians play the classics.
Goldie Sherwood, her son Mark and friends will perform.
Sherwood and her late husband Dick traveled the tri-state area playing music after getting married, including in1962 when they opened once for Johnny Cash early in Cash’s career. They were on TV programs in many area cities, including over five years in Madison with the Dick Sherwood Show. They also recorded one album, the Dick Sherwood Souvenir album.
While there will be no cover charge, tipping the musicians is encouraged.
Mixed drinks, shots and bottled beer will be served.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Youth programming summer schedule set through Aug. 20
For Oregon area youth looking for a place to stay cool, socialize and have fun this summer – the Youth Center may be of interest.
The center has begun its summer programming schedule. The schedule runs through August 20.
Kids and teens are invited to the center, 110 N. Oak St., from 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The programming is free and “drop-in,” with no registration required. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. each day.
There will be art, video gaming, sports, science, cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading, karaoke and walking field trips.
Inside the building, all youth must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status, while adults who are vaccinated may choose to wear a mask or not. But outside, it is everyone’s preference whether to be masked or not.
For information, visit oregonyouthcenter.org or call (608) 886-9093.
Summer season underway at Oregon Pool
Summer is finally here, with all its warm weather and sunshine. But summer is also a time to spend some time indoors, particularly at the Oregon Pool.
The pool’s summer season has begun, running June 14 through Aug. 28, with open swims, water exercise, lap swims, swim team and swimming lessons throughout the summer.
There will be some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Oregon Pool aquatics director Deb Bossingham said the biggest change this summer’s people will be asked to reserve a spot online before coming to the pool.
For more information about the Oregon Pool, visit oregonsd.org/pool
Name the library's lion and tiger mascots contest
From June 28 to July 7, everyone may vote on their favorite name for the library's new mascots. The winning name will be announced on July 8. The person who suggested the winning name will win $20 in Chamber Bucks, a gift certificate good at many Oregon businesses. If multiple people suggested the same winning name, then there will be a drawing from those names.
Vote at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Two books to dot trail at Keller Alpine July 2-11
Starting this weekend, as guests at Keller Alpine Meadows Park walk the trail, they will also be able to stop to read the pages of two books.
A story walk will be available all day every day from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 11.
Placed along the trail at the 460 Netherwood Road park will be the full books “Rose’s Garden” by Peter Reynolds and “My Awesome Summer by P. Mantis (A Nature Diary)” by Paul Meisel.
The pages of the books have been laminated onto plastic signs staked alongside the trail. The starting location is near the corner of Jefferson and Alpine Parkway. Signage will mark the start of the book and direction of the next page.
The walk was organized between the Oregon Nature Alliance and Oregon Public Library.
For information, contact librarian Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org or (608) 835-3656.
Oregon Area Historical Society re-opens
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays
For history buffs, it’s time again to visit your local museum.
The Oregon Area Historical Society Museum is now open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.
For information, call (608) 835-8961 or visit oregonareahistoricalsociety.org.
Meditation for Everyone
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 6
Benefit from quick and easy meditation. There are many scientifically proven benefits to meditation including stress reduction, improved concentration, better sleep and pain control Join yoga instructor Amy Crull for quick and easy 15-minute meditation sessions - each week will be a new topic.
To register for these free online sessions, please go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes & Events.”
Participants will receive a class link or optional call-in phone number for a Zoom meeting.
Questions? Contact Sonja at (608) 873-2356.
Farmers' Market
2-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 6
The outdoor farmers market takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays outside Dorn True Value Hardware, 131 W. Richards Road, according to the market’s Facebook page.
Vendors including Flaky Joe’s Bakery, Natalie’s Greenhouse, Wildlife Preserves, Mandt Honey and Nina’s Goats will be selling wares such as cheese, curds, jams, jellies, honey, beeswax, goat milk soaps, maple syrup, wild rice, pickles, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
For information, visit facebook.com/OregonFM.
Pokemon Virtual Trivia Family Night
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6
Celebrate 25 years of Pokemon by playing Pokemon-themed trivia online with family and friends. The library is hosting the event using the Crowdpurr app for trivia questions and Zoom for audience interaction. For all ages. Registration required. Winning team receives a Pokemon-themed prize. Family-friendly.
Login information will be sent to the team captain on the day of the event. Teams can include more than one household. Questions or need accommodations? Contact Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org. Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Concert in the Park
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 6
A warm weather tradition is back with the return of the Oregon Community Band’s Concerts in the Park series, now in its 40th season. The next show is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Oregon Community Band Shelter at Waterman Triangle Park. Shows are set to last around one hour, with no intermission. People are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy the free concerts.
For information, visit oregoncommunityband.org.
Line Dancing class at the park
9 a.m., Wednesday, July 7
Senior residents looking for a good reason to get outside and get moving might consider an outdoor line dance class on Wednesday, July 7.
At 9 a.m. in the Kiser Park Shelter, LaVon Ace and Nancy Bescht will teach easy line dances, after which participants can kick up their heels and dance, according to the Oregon Area Senior Center newsletter.
The free event was organized by the senior center.
Registration is not required.
Great Beginnings Book Club
10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7
The Great Beginnings Book Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. online via Zoom. Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information. Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
July 7 book: "The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World" by Melinda Gates.
Book's synopsis: "A timely call to action for women's empowerment by the influential co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation identifies the link between women's equality and societal health, sharing uplifting insights by international advocates in the fight against gender bias."
Pick up the book using the library's curbside pick-up service.
Book to Movie Trivia
7 p.m., Thursday, July 8
Play trivia online with family and friends using the Crowdpurr app. The trivia will be about books that were made into movies. Login information and instructions will be sent to the team captain on the day of the event. Teams can include more than one household.
Facilitated by the library for adults held via Zoom and Crowdpurr. Registration required. Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
If you have questions or need special accommodations at events contact Kara at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.