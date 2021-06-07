Oregon Area Historical Society re-opens10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays
For history buffs, it’s time again to visit your local museum.
The Oregon Area Historical Society Museum is now open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.
For information, call (608) 835-8961 or visit oregonareahistoricalsociety.org.
Phone call piano concertNoon, Thursday, June 10
Phone into ‘Notes With Nancy’ to listen to Nancy Allen play piano music over the lunch hour, in this program facilitated by the senior center. Allen’s piano skills have been showcased at senior center birthday lunches in the past and now she will share her talent over the phone.
Call the conference phone number at 886-9493 to join in.
Free meals for seniors from Little John’s2-3 p.m. Friday, June 11
Senior citizens can get a free pre-packaged meal from 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Oregon Area Senior Center, 219 Park St.
Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Fitchburg that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals, will offer the meal in a pick-up format The pre-packaged meal can be reheated at home.
While the meals are available at no cost, program participants are welcome to give a donation which goes directly to Little John’s, the newsletter states.
For information, call (608) 835-5801 or email oasc1980@gmail.com.
Twang Dragons show8 p.m., Friday, June 11
The Twang Dragons, a music group self-described as “not exactly country, not exactly rock” on their website, who play everything from honky tonk saloons to European pubs will be performing a free show in Brooklyn at 8 p.m. Friday, June 8.
They’ll be at Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
Anderson Park work day8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12
The next Anderson Park volunteer day is set for 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the park, 914 Union Road.
Volunteering can be a way to get outdoor exercise, develop friendships, learn new skills and help the community develop a new park, according to the APF website.
Work and safety equipment is provided to volunteers, the website states, as are tool orientations. And volunteers are asked to dress for the weather.
Snacks will be provided during the work days, according to the website.
The exact projects volunteers will work on are determined the day of the event, the website states, but past volunteer projects include planting native plants and harvesting prairie seeds, maintaining trails, creating bird habitats and building signs and kiosks.
For information, call Roe Parker at (608) 835-3580, or email roeparker@charter.net.
Storytime in the Park10-10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 12
Enjoy stories, songs, and movement activities at Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St. For ages 0-6. No registration required.
Remember to bring a blanket or chair to sit on the ground.
The program is made possible through funding from the Friends of the Oregon Library.
Droids Attack and Mhos & Ohms shows8 p.m., Saturday, June 12
This Saturday, two music groups will come together for a show in Brooklyn.
Droids Attack, who describe themselves on their Twitter as an “independent stoner thrash band” will join with Mhos and Ohms, who describe themselves on their SoundCloud as an “unconventional low-end bass driven duo with slick beats and raspy vocal musings.”
The free concert will be held at Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main Street.
For information, visit facebook.com/MainStMusicMore.
‘Swedish Pancakes for Breakfast?’ Badger Talk11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 15
Marcus Cederström, who earned his Ph.D. in Scandinavian Studies from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, is a folklorist working in the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic languages at UW-Madison as the community curator of Nordic-American folklore for the “Sustaining Scandinavian Folk Arts in the Upper Midwest” project.
On June 15, Cederstrom will present a Badger Talk through the Oregon Area Senior Center, focusing on answering questions including why people eat the things they eat and how those foods have changed over time.
The talk will explore foods that tell us about immigration and Nordic-American life in the Upper Midwest, according to the event description in the senior center’s June newsletter.
Email oasc1980@gmail.com for a link to the program.
We Read We WiggleTuesdays, June 15-August 10, 10-11 a.m. or Wednesdays, June 16-August 11, 10-11 a.m.
OSD Community Ed and Rec staff are set to offer this in-person event geared to ages 2-5, according to the Oregon Public library website.
It will be held at Netherwood Knoll Elementary, 276 Soden Drive. Younger and older children are also welcome.
The event will include 25 minutes of stories, rhymes and songs. The storytime and activities will be the same for both the Tuesday and Wednesday session.
To register, email Kelly Allen at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Writing Your Story6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15
Local author Julie Tallard Johnson is offering a series of classes on individuals finding their voices to write their stories, facilitated through the public library.
The first workshop, entitled “Fictionalizing Your Autobiographical Writing” is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, through Zoom video conference.
This workshop will teach how to add fiction writing in memoir or other autobiographical writing, answering questions about how much can be made up and still called non-fiction, describing something you don’t remember and turning your nonfiction into an autobiographical novel, according to the library’s website.
Registration required at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Concert in the Park7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15
A warm weather tradition is back with the return of the Oregon Community Band’s Concerts in the Park series, now in its 40th season.
The next show is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Oregon Community Band Shelter at Waterman Triangle Park.
Shows are set to last around one hour, with no intermission. People are invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy the free concerts.
For information, visit oregoncommunityband.org.
Brown Bag Book Club at library11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16
The Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. online through Zoom.
The June book selection is “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henríquez.
Synopsis: “The story is told from multiple first-person points of view, with the two main narrators being Alma Rivera, a 30-something housewife from Pátzcuaro, Mexico, and Mayor Toro, a teenage social outcast and first-generation American whose parents were originally from Panama.”
Email kripley@oregonlibrary.org to get the login information.
Baby Storytime11-11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 17
Enjoy rhymes, bounces and stories with librarian Ms. Wendy along with social time for babies and caregivers. The storytime is held through Zoom to give privacy to caregivers who want to talk, according to the library’s website.
This program is geared to ages infant through 18 months.
Register for the summer session to receive the Zoom link. You only need to register one time per season and will receive weekly reminders, the library website states.
Register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.