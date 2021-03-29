The Oregon Public Library is hosting an event with Clean Lakes Alliance, a group working to protect the lakes in the Yahara River Watershed.
The hour-long virtual event titled, “Our Lakes at a Crossroads” is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Participants must register on the library’s website in order to receive a link.
James Tye, Clean Lakes Alliance founder and executive director, will discuss the lakes’ history, current threats, and ways everybody can help protect them.
For more information, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.