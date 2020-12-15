Oregon churches are offering a mix of online and in-person Christmas worship this year. The Observer reached out to get a calendar of services and gatherings.
Community of Life
Community of Life is currently getting ready to move into our worship space by Bills food center.
We host Sunday worship at 9 am in the parking lot near Weaver Auto and Sharkus Dental - 87.7 FM.
This year we are encouraging folks to worship with the larger church community for Christmas Eve or Day. Parking lot worship for those services seems so anticlimactic.
We are excited to be moving into our new space in January.
Faith Lutheran Church, 143 Washington St.
Christmas Eve:
6:30pm Vespers
11:00pm Candlelight Midnight Mass
Christmas Day:
9:00am Christ's Mass Divine Service
Sunday, Dec. 27:
9:00am Festival of St. John the Evangelist Divine Service
Epiphany Day, Wednesday, Jan. 6:
6:30pm Epiphany Service
All services are in-person and live streamed at FaithLutheranOregon.com
First Presbyterian Church, 408 N. Bergamont Blvd.
Sunday, December 20th: A Service of Lessons and Carols
Join us for a special worship service with lots of special music including choir, soloists, handbells, and more! We will have our usual 10am Facebook Premiere to watch this together. It will also be available via YouTube.
Monday, December 21st: Longest Night Meditation
Pastor Kathleen will post a meditation and space for prayer on the winter solstice. This will be available via YouTube and shared to Facebook. The Longest Night is a time to grieve and name our frustrations and difficulties in the midst of the Christmas festivities.
Thursday, December 24th: Christmas Eve Pre-Recorded Worship
We will have a Pre-Recorded Worship available on Christmas Eve by 2pm. This will be on YouTube, our website, and shared to the Facebook page. We will not have a group watch or scheduled Facebook Premiere for this service.
Thursday, December 24th: Christmas Eve Parking Lot Worship at 5pm
All are invited to come to the church parking lot on Christmas Eve for worship at 5pm. Please park facing the building and stay in your vehicles. The Owenses will be leading a short service of song, prayers, and readings from the front hallway. You’ll be able to tune in via FM radio to listen!
Sunday, December 27th: Christmas Sunday
We will have a joint worship service with Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church available on YouTube, and through a 10am Facebook Premiere for this Sunday.
Hillcrest Bible Church, 752 E Netherwood St
We plan to have both online and in-person services on December 24 at 3pm, 4:15pm, and 5:30pm. Register to attend an in-person service or find out more about streaming a service online by visiting
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St.
This year, advance reservations were required for all Christmas Eve/Day Masses, and all services are full.
The church will, however, livestream all Christmas Eve services. Just search for “HMC Liturgical Ministry” on YouTube. It will broadcast at 4:00, 6:30, & 9:00 pm Christmas Eve and 9:00 am Christmas Day.
People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway
Virtual Children’s Christmas Pageant, “The Greatest Story Ever Told” — This will premiere during Worship on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 9 AM on People’s Church YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/peopleschurchoregonwi or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/peopleschurchoregon. The recorded version can be viewed at any time after the premiere.
Christmas Eve Virtual Worship — This will premiere on Dec. 24 at 6 PM at the church YouTube channel or Facebook page listed above, with the recorded version available to view at any time after the premiere.
St. John’s Lutheran, 625 E Netherwood St.
In-Person:
Outdoor Advent Experience
Sunday, December 20, 10:00 a.m.
Around the fire pit, at the Worship Center (North end of parking lot)
Christmas Eve - Outdoor Live Nativity Scene
Thursday, December 24, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, & 4:30 p.m.
Around the fire pit, at the Worship Center (North end of parking lot)
Online (stjohnsoregonwi.org Or St. John's YouTube Channel):
Advent Worship Service
Sunday, December 20, 9:00 a.m.
Can also be viewed on public Access Channel 983, or TDS channel 1019 at 9:00 a.m.
Christmas Celebration Worship Service
Christmas Eve, December 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Day, December 25 at 9:00 a.m.
(Viewable any time after the premiere)
Lessons & Carols Worship Service
Sunday, December 27, 9:00 a.m.
(Viewable any time after the premiere)
This service can also be viewed on public Access Channel 983, or TDS channel 1019 at 9:00 a.m.