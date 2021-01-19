If you’ve ever wondered about the history of Wisconsin's signature cheese, the Oregon Public Library is hosting an event on cheddar.
The virtual class, titled “The Evolution of Cheddar: From One to 20 Years” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Jeanne Carpenter, owner of Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, will discuss the history of cheddar cheese, how it's made and will share what makes the cheddar from Hook’s Cheese in Mineral Point, Wisconsin special.
There will also be a tasting portion of the event. Registered participants will receive instructions on how and where to pick-up their cheese prior to the event.
The event is currently full but to join the waitlist email Kara Ripley at kripley@oregonlibrary.org