The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair at Oregon High School on August 5 to help community members see what Oregon area employers have to offer.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the OHS cafeteria, 456 N. Perry Parkway.
The event will feature employers from the Oregon area targeting both adult and teen workers, according to a Chamber news release.
Full and part-time opportunities will be available in industries such as food service, construction, general labor and roofing, the release states.
The Chamber also invites area businesses interested in a booth at the fair to contact Judy Knutson or Amanda Reseburg at the Chamber to reserve a spot. Call them at (608) 835-3697 or email staff@oregonwi.com or director@oregonwi.com.