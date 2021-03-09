During the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic last year March into April, the Observer’s reporters took to the streets to capture what would become iconic scenes — from panic buying at packed grocery stores and inspirational messages taped in windows to empty playgrounds draped in caution tape and drive-by parades.
COVID-19: One year later
Capturing the pandemic: A look back at photos that defined the moment
Snapshots of the Village from the first few weeks of COVID-19
