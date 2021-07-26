Families looking for food, games and ways to get involved in the community might consider Brooklyn Night Out from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.
It is set to take place at Legion Park, 205 S. 1st St.
The event will have tables or booths from attending local businesses, Brooklyn Public Works, Brooklyn Fire and EMS District, Brooklyn Police Department and area groups including 4-H clubs, veterans’ organizations and the historical society, Brooklyn recreation director Stacey Hardy told the Observer.
The State Bank of Cross Plains will be providing hot dogs, chips and water free of charge, she said.
The organizers are also hoping to have a few food trucks on site. Kona Ice and Ziggy's Barbecue have confirmed so far, with others invited.
There will be games for all ages, Hardy said.
If any businesses or clubs wish to participate, they may email Hardy at recreation@brooklynwi.gov.