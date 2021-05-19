Had a hankering for some good, old-fashioned tractor pulling? Brooklyn’s Legion Park is hosting a Community Antique Tractor Pullers event from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at 205 S. First St.
The Community Antique Tractor Pullers are a group of “antique tractor loving people who love to compete to see who is better at pulling a hunk of metal down a dirt or blacktop road,” according to the group’s website, The group has around 70 members from around southeastern Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota, and holds around a dozen events throughout the year, including the annual pull day in Brooklyn.
“(It’s) a great way to start off the season,” the group’s website read. “We pride ourselves on accepting anyone with the passion for tractor pulling as long as they don’t beat us on our own tractors.”