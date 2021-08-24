Funding from Friends

While most of the funding for Brooklyn EMS comes from a per capita based tax evaluation, as well as charges per call -- particularly if called out to transport somebody -- there is also a Friends of the EMS group that formed around four years ago to do fundraising.

“People don’t realize just how dedicated these volunteers are -- it’s something where you don’t expect anything back,” Friends member Chris Johnson told the Observer. “Until I lived with a volunteer, I never knew the time commitment.”

The nonprofit association helps purchase things like food for when volunteers return from calls and special pieces of equipment like mannequins for teaching CPR, former EMS director Eveyln Hall said. It also organizes the Rescue Kids youth program, to help children in the Brooklyn and Oregon community gain skills for dealing with possible emergency situations.

“The Friends of Brooklyn Fire and EMS was formed because we believe the community should support these volunteers by helping with non-emergency activities,” the fire department’s website states.