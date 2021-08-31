From 6-7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 13, Oregon area residents are invited to get together with others to discuss the complexities of hate speech, centered around a resource from MIT press, and incorporating discussion of the Oregon School District’s anti-harassment policy.
The book bein discussed is "Hate Speech (The MIT Press Essential Knowledge series)" and a synopsis reads "An investigation of hate speech: legal approaches, current controversies, and suggestions for limiting its spread. Hate speech can happen anywhere--in Charlottesville, Virginia, where young men in khakis shouted, "Jews will not replace us"; in Myanmar, where the military used Facebook to target the Muslim Rohingya; in Capetown, South Africa, where a pastor called on ISIS to rid South Africa of the "homosexual curse." In person or online, people wield language to attack others for their race, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, or other aspects of identity. This volume in the MIT Press Essential Knowledge series examines hate speech: what it is, and is not; its history; and efforts to address it."
The event will be facilitated by Oregon Allies. They plan to meet virtually, but if weather permits, they might also arrange to meet outdoors somewhere.
Register at facebook.com/oregonwiallies.