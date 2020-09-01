The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, according to a news release.
People are encouraged to donate blood from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St.
“The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the
U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year,” the release states. “Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.”
Donors should be well-rested, hydrated and in overall good health, and be prepared for a mini-health screening to check temperature, blood pressure and iron levels, according to the release.
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies and participants can get a pair of Red Cross branded socks while supplies last.
For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or call 1-800-733-2767.