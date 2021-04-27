Want to learn more about where you come from?
The Oregon Public Library is hosting a virtual event, titled “Get Started on Your Genealogy” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Eleanor Brinsko, who works with Carlon Genealogical Services, will lead the discussion around basic steps for genealogy research such as different types of documents to look for and how to piece together facts about family members. She will also outline good resources to have on hand.
For questions or to register, contact the library (608) 835-6268 or kripley@oregonlibrary.org.