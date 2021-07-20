Families looking for a creative outlet next weekend may find one at Waterman Triangle Park.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will be at the 121 Janesville St. park’s shelter from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 with an “art cart.”
The art cart is a free outdoor art program that travels to parks and playgrounds across Dane County, according to the museum’s website. In response to the pandemic, the art cart is currently only providing take-home art kits for families.
To pick up an art kit, families should look for the colorful art cart van at the park. Kits are limited and available first-come, first-served, the museum’s website states.
For information, visit mmoca.org.