Some classes will be held virtually, others will have in-person meetings. Classes are for a mix of age/grade levels. With questions Regarding Community Education and Recreation courses, call 835-4097 or email Amy at alm@OregonSD.net or Sarah at spreisen@oregonsd.net. Scholarships are available. To register, visit OregonSD.org/Community.
Spring Nature Club
When: Tuesdays, 3:15-4:45 P.M., April 6 to May 25
Grades: 2-3
Where: In-Person, Forest Edge Elementary
Cost: $75
Join OSD naturalist, Meghan Konopacki, for eight weeks of spring outdoor adventures.
Spring Nature Club
When: Mondays, 3:15-4:45 P.M., April 5 to May 24
Grades: 4-5
Where: In-Person, Forest Edge Elementary
Cost: $75
Join OSD naturalist, Meghan Konopacki, for eight weeks of spring outdoor adventures.
Club Invention: SOS Endangered Earth
When: Mondays, 3:15-4:15 P.M., April 5 to May 3
Grades: K-4
Where: In-Person, Netherwood Knoll Elementary
Cost: $48
Learn how we can help save important animal habitats and create new inventions to solve environmental concerns.
Improv Camp
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 P.M., April 6-22
Ages: 11-15
Where: Live Online
Cost: $78
Students should prepare for fun as they are guided through interactive improv games and exercises. We’ll use our imaginations and learn how to create together.
Campfire to Broadway
When: Wednesdays, 6-7 P.M., April 7-28
Ages: 16+
Where: Live Online
Cost: $42
Join professional actors from American Players Theatre to go on a journey through 7,000 years of Western theatre history.
Container Gardening
When: Thursday, 6:30-7:30 P.M., April 29
Ages: 18+
Where: Live Online
Cost: $8
Join UW Extension Dane County Horticulturist, Lisa Johnson, as she brings you helpful hints on how to care for your potted plants.
Organic Techniques for Growing Vegetables
When: Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., April 14
Ages: 18+
Where: Live Online
Cost: $8
Want some tips on growing organic vegetables? Want to know what it takes to grow organic vegetables? Does it take special care? Learn this and more when you join, Lisa Johnson, UW Extension Dane County Horticulturist, as she gives you helpful hints and tricks to growing successful organic vegetables.