When Lonnie Grau passed away last year in March, it was only a short time after he had regained some of the mobility and agency he had been missing for years through a van specially designed to accommodate his wheelchair.
Now, Oregon resident Marilyn Grau – his wife of 51 years – has enlisted the help of the Wisconsin department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to find someone who could benefit from receiving the van as a gift.
Applications will be accepted through May 31.
Lonnie, who had enlisted in the United States Army immediately after graduation from high school in 1965, was honorably discharged in 1968 after serving for 22 months in Vietnam, according to the VFW.
During those two years, he worked in a medical unit of doctors and nurses, helping to set up hospitals across Vietnam, the Wisconsin VFW’s website states.
The field hospitals were walled by fabric, and were inflated by a gas turbine engine, according to the Vietnam Veterans of America website.
As more of the hospitals were established across Vietnam, Lonnie flew from location to location as a trouble-shooter for the engines that inflated the hospitals.
During those years, he was exposed to the chemical Agent Orange in Vietnam, which led to Lonnie’s diagnosis of diabetes later in life, the VFW website states.
The diabetes restricted blood circulation to his extremities and he began to lose the use of his legs. In 2006, during vascular surgery to help increase blood flow to his legs, Lonnie suffered complications resulting in a spinal cord injury that confined him to a wheelchair for the next 14 years of his life.
Purchasing a wheelchair-accessible van in 2018 helped Lonnie regain a level of independence that he had been missing in his life, the VFW states.
But during the two years after the Graus purchased the van, Lonnie’s body continued to deteriorate, including kidney failure and sepsis. On March 17, 2020, Lonnie died.
In his honor, Marilyn has donated Lonnie’s 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, with only 1,268 miles on it, to the Wisconsin VFW Foundation. She has stated it’s her wish for another disabled veteran to be able to experience the freedom and independence that Lonnie felt when he had the van.
"To whomever receives this van, God bless and thank you for your service,” Marilyn said.
The VFW Department of Wisconsin is helping Marilyn locate the van’s next owner amongst one of the statewide members.
If you are a Wisconsin veteran who is in need of this van, you must apply by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The application is available at vfwwi.org.
For information, call state quartermaster Thomas Heath at (608) 221-5276 or email qm@vfwwi.org.