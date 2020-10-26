Instead of bringing people together this year, the annual "Triple Treat" event kept people distanced by having them traverse around Oregon on a scavenger hunt for treats.
The scavenger hunt took people to Oregon landmarks, including the fire station, Waterman Triangle Park and the Tin Man, where participants had to complete an action before moving on to another clue. Participants were encouraged to not complete them in order to alleviate traffic jams and reduce the number of people at each location.
Attendees could also participate in a costume contest by adding their photo to a Facebook post on Hillcrest Bible Church's page.