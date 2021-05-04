Individuals looking to get outside and make a difference might find their fit at the next Anderson Park Friends, Inc. work day.
The next volunteer day is set for 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the park, 914 Union Road.
Volunteering can be a way to get outdoor exercise, develop friendships, learn new skills and help the community develop a new park, according to the APF website.
Work and safety equipment is provided to volunteers, the website states, as are tool orientations. And volunteers are asked to dress for the weather.
Snacks will be provided during the work days, according to the website.
The exact projects volunteers will work on are determined the day of the event, the website states, but past volunteer projects include planting native plants and harvesting prairie seeds, maintaining trails, creating bird habitats and building signs and kiosks.
For information, call Roe Parker at (608) 835-3580, or email roeparker@charter.net.