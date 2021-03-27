As temperatures warm and the days get longer, volunteers with Anderson Park Friends, Inc. are setting their sights on garden plots and park projects.
The Anderson Farm County Park community and food pantry gardens, both located at 805 Union Road, are expanding both in size and diversity this season. The Friends are also moving closer to launching a farmer’s market garden concept with the installation of an agricultural water well.
And across the street at 914 Union Road, prairie plantings and paving a bike path will move the 35-acre dog park closer to its tentative September opening.
Volunteers will also install bird houses and benches throughout Anderson Park.
The projects being completed by the 160-member Friends organization continue to advance the vision of the park laid out in its 2014 master plan.
For the 12-acre community garden’s second season, Friends president Roe Parker told the Observer he’s looking forward to offering growers plots of fertile soil that in turn can help food insecure families have a way to eat healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic hardships. That garden is a partnership between Madison nonprofit Rooted and Dane County Parks, he said.
Growers in the community garden may include interested individuals, churches, nonprofits and local businesses, who can then sell their produce and plants at farmers’ markets as a means of profit. They also use the plots for community service — some growers donate their crop to the Oregon Area Food Pantry, Verona’s Badger Prairie Needs Network and the Belleville Food Pantry.
The six-raised-bed pantry gardens are moving into the third year of production, Parker said, with portions of those crops also going to area pantries. He and volunteers expect to expand the variety of vegetables they produce during this year’s growing season.
Last year, produce included onions, broccoli, cucumbers, and three kinds of squash. This year, beets and zucchini might be added to the mix, Parker said.
Volunteers are also aiming to increase the amount of produce they grow from 1,200 pounds last year to over 2,000 pounds in 2021. To support that, as well as the expanded variety of vegetables, the six raised beds will increase to eight beds.
Third phase of gardens underway
The two year old community garden is a pilot for a larger growing project.
Since 2018, the Friends have also been developing plans for a market garden, which Parker said would be “one of a kind in the Oregon area.”
It would help expand the growing capacity for farmers interested in selling their crops at area markets, he said.
To move that along, Parker said plans are now in progress to install an agricultural well at the park before the end of the month, as well as an irrigation system.
“A heavy-duty water supply will be vital for future farmers at the park,” he said.
Dog park opening appears on track
Across the road from the gardens is the still under-development dog park.
September is still set as the tentative grand opening date, but Parker said an official announcement is likely to come in June.
The flexible opening is in part to allow thousands of prairie plants that volunteers planted last year to establish themselves and begin to flourish first. It’s also contingent on completing construction of the bike path, he said.
Parker said the bike path will be 10’ wide and paved with asphalt. Gravel was laid last fall, and paving is set to take place this summer. The path will hook up to Main Street and go through the Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods that’s parallel to Union Road, Parker added.
The Friends have also acquired a metal art sculpture which will be placed south of the dog park parking lot. While exact details of the sculpture are still under wraps, Parker said he’s “happy to have that” and said that it will provide “an identity for the park.”
And the dog park plans include an electrical charging station for vehicles, Parker said. The charging station installation will be funded by the county.