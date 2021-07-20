Art enthusiasts and nature lovers may find common ground with a new public art installation.
There’s a new metal art sculpture at Anderson Farm County Park now ready for public viewing.
The sculpture is a 4-foot by 8-foot display of icons related to the park including a sunflower and bicycle and several that are in memory of a neighbor of the park, according to a news release.
The metal sculpture will be formally accepted and dedicated on July 28 during a 5:30 p.m. meeting of the Dane County Parks Commission. The commission will hold their meeting at the park.
The meeting will include a report of recent accomplishments at the park, an update on the dog park with a confirmation of its opening date and discussion of the motivation behind the art piece.
At 4 p.m. will be a celebration and social gathering, at 5:30 p.m. will be the Dane County Parks Commission Meeting open to the public, at 7:30 p.m. there will be tours and at 8 p.m. activities will end.
The art piece was made possible through a donation of the Kalscheur family, who approached the Anderson Park Friends group last August about the possibility of an art piece being donated and displayed in the park, the news release states.
The proposal included a memorial inscription dedicated to Gary Kalscheur, a neighbor of the park and icons to reflect both Gary’s interests and features of the park.
“The concept of art pieces publicly displayed in Dane County Parks is a somewhat new concept,” Anderson Park Friends president Roe Parker said in the news release. “Not many parks have these types of pieces.”
The metal sculpture is located just south of the 914 Union Road picnic area parking lot alongside the bike path.
The sculpture was created by a local artist-Rich Fizzell, the news release states. His business Prairie Art Metal is located at 895 Storytown Road in Brooklyn.
Over a dozen Anderson Park Friends volunteers assisted with the installation of the art piece, the news release states. They also assisted with the planting of over 120 prairie and native plants around the new art and helped water the new plants during last month’s heat wave.
For information, contact Roe Parker at (608) 354-5283 or roeparker@charter.net.