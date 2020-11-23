Dog parks are sometimes jokingly referred to as “outdoor coffee houses.”
At least, that’s what Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president Roe Parker sometimes overhears.
And it’s not uncommon for visitors to come to Anderson Farm County Park with a coffee and muffin in hand, Parker told the Observer, where they spend an hour or two commiserating with old friends or making new ones – all while letting their canine companions romp and play.
In that sense, Parker considers dog parks a “destination,” and the Anderson Park Friends nonprofit organization is striving to make the coming parkland at Union Road one of the most diverse dog parks in the county.
The dog park will include two play areas – one for large dogs and one for small dogs – and also an edible fruit tree landscape, a pond that doubles as a stormwater retention basin surrounded newly planted native plants and a bike trail connector that will lead into the village and eventually could lead to other Dane County parks.
While the park was modeled after the Capital Springs Dog Exercise Area in southern Madison, Parker sees Anderson Farm County Park’s native prairie plant theme as a standout feature for the growing Oregon recreation spot.
The organization is planning for the dog park’s opening to be the first or second Saturday of September in 2021, Parker said, though it is contingent on the growth of plants in the 38-acre prairie and the completion of smaller projects that need done over the next year.
The framework of the dog park construction was conceived as a two-year project, Parker said – and that’s the way it’s worked out so far. Planning and designing went on earlier this year and last week, the excavation for the bike path project was finished. Last week, there had still been about 50 feet left to connect the bike trail to Main Street.
The special connector to South Main Street will end with an information kiosk surrounded by a perennial flower bed. The path will be open for biking and walking and will be suitable for snowshoeing.
The bike path is a sub-project of the dog park. It will run from the village parallel along Union Road to end at the dog park parking lot. The main intention for now is for it to be a connector to the Village, Parker said, but eventually it could extend out to County Hwys. A, M or D – which some day might be repaved and provided with bike lanes.
The foundation grading and related gravel foundation were completed over the past several weeks. The asphalt will be laid next year. The entire 10-foot wide bike path connects the dog park to the end of south main street in Oregon.
An edible tree landscape about a quarter- to half-acre will someday provide park guests with apples, cherries and other fruits, surrounded by native non-edible trees. Topsoil has been moved in for preparation to re-soil that area next spring. Plantings will be held next fall. Fall plantings are preferred, Parker said, because he needs less volunteers checking on if the plants are stressed than he does in the warmer spring and summer months.
The plantings are part of an effort to create a habitat for birds, bees and other insects.
Another intention behind the edible landscape has been to create natural areas on both sides of the new bike path – native plants on the Union Road side – with larger bushes/trees on the other side to create a natural screen or barrier. In October, 38 acres of native – but sensitive – prairie plants were put in the ground to help create that natural area.
There is already a network of woodland trails on the north end of the park, including a one-mile hiking trail through the Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods. There are also 23 birdhouses on a bluebird trail. Parker said the park is home to citizen research for the state Department of Natural Resources.
In 2021, APF plans to plant trees, build more prairies and increase the wildlife habitat at its growing park.
Once the prairie starts to flourish, Parker said he plans to seek a monarch butterfly certification for the new prairie in 2022 from the national Monarch Waystation Program. He said the park’s current pollinator garden, funded by a grant from the county’s Environmental Council, received recognition and certification as a monarch way station from MWP in 2019.
Some trees were sacrificed in the process of developing the park last spring – but they found a new home.
Parker said there was a “substantial amount of feedback” about taking down several large maple trees along Union Road, which had rotting insides. Those trees, which were two to three feet in diameter, were repurposed and relocated to the Henry Vilas Zoo, where they will provide rest and play spots for bears.