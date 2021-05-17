The public is invited to honor veterans through two Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, May 31.
At 10 a.m. a ceremony is set to be held at the Brooklyn Area Veterans Memorial, 400 W. Main St., Brooklyn retired American Legion Post 160 commander Lyle Wanless told the Observer.A subsequent ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m., to take place at the Oregon WWII Memorial, located at the corner of Janesville and Main streets, he said.
This is a traditional ceremony, not scaled back due to COVID-19, Brooklyn-Oregon American Legion commander Rhonda Waldvogel told the Observer.
For information, contact Waldvogel at brooklynoregonamlegionpost160@gmail.com or Wanless at lyle@wanlessauctiongroup.com.