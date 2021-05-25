LGBTQ Oregonians, and the families and neighbors that support them, are invited to a community event next weekend.
The Oregon Allies group has organized its second annual Stand-Up and Lean-In event, set to take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St.
The organizers have scheduled guest speakers from the LGBTQ community, and family-friendly educational and resource booths, according to the Facebook event description.
Oregon resident Kristen Whitson, and co-author of the new history book “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin” is set to have a booth where she plans to sell copies, she told the Observer on May 24.
Final details about the scheduled speakers and booths will be announced on Facebook, according to the event description.
For information, visit facebook.com/oregonwiallies.