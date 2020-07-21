Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and Lakestone Properties are hosting separate neighborhood informational sessions about their respective affordable housing conceptual plans next week.
Habitat’s session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, with a Tuesday, July 28, rain date. Lakestone’s is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, with a Thursday, July 30, rain date.
Both are planned to be held at Triangle Park in Oregon’s downtown. Each developer will give a presentation on their respective proposal, and guests will have the opportunity to offer thoughts and ask questions on the plans, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
Habitat’s plan involves redeveloping 769 Janesville St., and Lakestone’s would build new apartment buildings with rents below market rate along the 900 block of Janesville St.
The COVID-19 pandemic has laid the foundation for another looming crisis, which involves a lack of affordable housing, Cruz said.
The Lakestone and Habitat developments could be a way of mitigating that, she said.
Cruz said the village will encourage attendees to stay six feet apart and wear masks, and park tables will be spaced six feet apart as well.
For more information, call 835-3118.