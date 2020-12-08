The Oregon Photography Group has taught workshops on manual focus over the past 20 months, and now the group itself will slightly change focus, as two members will take the reins from founder Gil Helland.
Dawn Weed and Sandra Walowit will be essentially starting the group over, Helland said, as he will be moving to Oklahoma with his wife in February.
They wanted a clean slate for the group, Helland told the Observer, so he archived the group’s Facebook page and deleted its website, including the photo galleries on Google – leaving little trace of the group he formed in April 2019.
“They didn’t want to take on too much stuff to begin with,” he said. “They want to ease into it and see how it would go.”
The group has about 20 core members right now, Weed estimated, with members also coming from Verona, Madison, Stoughton and Brooklyn. Though the temperatures are dropping and COVID-19 cases are rising, Weed said that the group might take some field trips yet this winter, as long as the weather is above freezing.
Under Helland’s leadership, the group both held workshops to teach about camera usage and led field trips to help put those classes into practice. Those core elements will remain, Weed said.
The most significant change for now is that outreach efforts will be focused on the new Facebook group, which launched Nov. 8 and is already nearing 70 members.
“Facebook seems to be a pretty popular way for people to get involved especially now that we can’t meet up,” Weed said.
Weed, who runs a documentary photography business called Dawn E Photography, said she joined just to meet other people in Oregon who shared her photography interests. She went on to become more involved with the group, teaching a “mastering manual mode” class for several weeks, in addition to a workshop on how to take pictures with natural light.
“After Gil said he was moving, I didn’t want to see it go down in flames,” she said. “It was nice that we had a core group of people.”
Field trips all over
The group took about eight to 10 field trips last year, Helland said.
Its first field trip was in June 2019, with around a dozen people touring the village’s downtown, led by Mary Norwell of the Oregon Area Historical Society. Others included the Sunflower Days at Eugsters Farm Market, the themed buildings at Epic in Verona and the waterfall at Hyde’s Mill in Ridgeway.
The field trips resulted in a range of shots from architecture to flora and fauna.
“It was always exciting to see how people took pictures, what they took pictures of, and how they looked at things,” Helland said. “I’d look at a field, my wife would look at the individual flowers, it’s interesting to see how people looked at the same thing in different ways.”
While the average group of attendees at an Oregon Photography Group event was around six to eight people, sometimes there were as many as two dozen members together at a time last year, Helland said.
General meetings were held monthly at the library until COVID-19. Virtual meetings were attempted but didn’t work out, so several meetings were held outdoors at Kiser Fireman’s Park.
Then, from June to November, in place of there was a flurry of field trips – 13 in all. But, with wariness about COVID-19, only around three to five people attended each outing. That was OK, Helland said, as there were never concerns about violating public health orders.
“The cool thing about the group is a couple dozen of us all got to know each other,” he said. “It was more than just a photography group; some of us became good friends.”
Photography for all
Helland said he originally began the group when he became disenchanted by the condescension and pretentiousness of some other Madison area groups he attempted to join, he said.
Some he tried to join looked down on phone photography or people who didn’t know much about post-processing or the groups had cost-prohibitive annual membership fees.
He said he got tired of seeing people being belittled, and that not everyone is interested in being at that professional level. Also, he wanted to offer a cost-free group.
Nothing made him feel better than when someone said their camera had sat on a shelf until this group came along, he said. He also loved it when grocery clerks at Bill’s Food Center or the postman would mention they’d seen the group’s photos printed in the Observer.
Helland doesn’t even consider himself to be the best photographer in the group, but rather said that bringing out the best out in other people was key.
“Do the best you can – always encourage everyone – that was the whole goal with this group — photography can be fun,” he said. “That was the nice thing about this group – we have fun with one another, laugh and joke.”
Helland said he is leaving the group in capable hands.
“They’ve asked some good questions about the direction of the group,” he said. “I’m pretty confident with the way they’re going, the group is going to pick up again. I’m really encouraged.”