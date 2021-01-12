Nick Lane could leave a busy gym full of Shadow DBC performers, staff and parents “speechless.”
Executive director, and Lane’s successor, Rebecca Compton-Allen told the Observer that since 2004, Lane has instilled a passion for percussion in young performers, leading the Oregon-based drum and bugle corp into new professional territory. In 2016, the Shadow was accepted into Drum Corps International: Marching Music’s Major League as the first and only high school team, Lane said.
In July, Lane stepped back, and took on a new position as operations director at Achieve, a Fitchburg-based nonprofit that specializes in training educators, he said.
But for the past 16 years, leading the Shadow DBC has been an “entirely-consuming” experience for Lane, he said. It’s one that often had long hours practicing in the heat and sleeping on gym floors. But Lane said he feels lucky to have had a job that doubled as a passion, and that each moment, even the “nitty gritty details” were rewarding.
One of his favorite aspects of the job was working with the kids, he said. Whether it was amping them up before competing, pondering over a philosophical question or just goofing around and making light of a situation with them, Lane said it all came naturally.
“This was something that I had in me that I could connect with these kids in a way that was unique,” Lane said. “My instinct was always right on when it came to communicating with these kids.”
One of Lane’s former students, Tawnee Christians had some kind words to share.
Christians said Lane believed in all of his students and their ability to be leaders, and that the skills Lane taught along the way have been instrumental in landing jobs and leadership positions.
Lane, through that enthusiasm, helped make Shadow into the organization it is today, Compton-Allen said.
When Lane joined as director straight out of college, the organization was still the Oregon High School Summer Marching Band. In his first two years, Lane said that the team jokingly referred to themselves as a “rag-tag pirate band” with their mismatched shirts and crammed bus, compared to their polished competitors.
Lane was in charge of nearly everything, from developing teaching plans, coordinating transportation and budgeting. It was a challenge, but seeing how hard the performers were working and how much they were enjoying themselves made it all worth it, he said.
After a first-place win at the Mid-America Competing Band Directors Association in 2006, the organization began to shift, Lane said. The staff, funding and interest from performers increased each year, Lane said. His small team was soon able to delegate tasks to professional and creative staff who helped expand the program into new territory.
Even as more staff joined, Lane’s ability to command a room was special, Compton-Allen said. She hopes that Lane will visit from time to time to talk with performers. And Lane admits, he knows he won’t be able to stay away from Shadow. .
For now, Lane is focusing on his new position at Achieve which is part of the Fitchburg-based non-profit Minnesota Center for Professional Development. He is looking forward to using his educational leadership degree to train early education teachers and having a calmer lifestyle.
Lane looks back on his time at Shadow as an extraordinary opportunity that is hard to let go of, but he is keeping a saying--that he used to tell performers before the last competition of the season--in mind.
“The end is important because if it lasted forever it wouldn’t be special,” Lane said.