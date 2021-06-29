Each year, the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club holds an essay contest to award one high school senior a $1,000 scholarship.
This year, that student was Phillip Jawdosiuk. The award was announced during Oregon High School’s Senior Honors Night, held on May 26.
He was one of 12 students, otherwise known as the “Optimist Stars,” invited to participate in the contest. They were selected for their positive outlook, outstanding citizenship and support of youth in the community, club treasurer Sherry Hill told the Observer June 8.
“Philip’s essay was selected because he wrote from the heart and the essay judges were moved by his writing,” Hill said.
Jawdosiuk was a leader in several Oregon High School clubs, participated in sports and was this year’s senior prom king. He told the Observer he plans to use the $1,000 scholarship to study fashion at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In his essay, Jawdosiuk wrote about his mother, whom he considers one of his biggest influences, he said. He also wrote about what being a leader means to him.
His mother grew up in Poland under a communist government, he wrote. Jawdosiuk said she didn’t have much and had to be resourceful, adopting a tough attitude, which he said was the best way possible to get by.
“There’s something about Polish people – they’re all very tough-minded, individualistic – it makes it kind of hard, and competitive,” Jawdosiuk said. “Family members brag about achievements, there’s tension to do well. In that regard, my ancestry inspires me to do well – they have been beat up, stuck around, and stand strong – these are values we commonly share.”
Jawdosiuk’s mother has had a successful life since moving to the U.S., adding that he’s grateful he got to grow up here because he’s had more opportunities than what his mother was given as a child.
He also mentioned that his seventh grade English teacher, Pernille Ripp, inspired him greatly.
“She taught me to always be true to myself all while striving to discover my true potential,” he said. “Such a remarkable person.”
He said the essay prompted him to share what uplifting others means to him.
Jawdosiuk responded by writing that he learned many of those values upon moving to Oregon from Denver, Colorado. It was at the start of seventh grade, he said, and it was tough to make friends. But he tried to stay positive and optimistic, he said.
“I said hi to anyone I could,” he said. “Schools tend to be cliquey and being someone who knows what that feels like, I tried my best to be nice to people, and help them with open arms, not be distant,” he said.
His mother raised him to treat others the way he wanted to be treated, he said. Following that golden rule must have worked for him, as Jawdosiuk was named Oregon High School senior prom king in May.
He said his involvement in school clubs as a leader helped him break down the walls of tight-knit friend groups.
Those friendships led to his role as Model United Nations president, which he called “a blast.”
He helped to resolve conflict between teachers and students, as a member of the school’s Restorative Justice program.
That program’s “circle keepers” assist in various Oregon elementary school classrooms that are having issues with bullying or disruption. Jawdosiuk helped to facilitate classroom circles, to open up values of empathy, kindness, and respect, he said
That work has had a lasting impact, he said.
“Sure enough, teachers reference you sometimes – ‘it’s so much better now’ – this is an alternative to suspension, to get to the root of what is creating issues,” he said.
But his involvement in one club in particular was his favorite – Imagine – which he called a “privilege” to have been a part of.
Imagine is a peer education group at OHS that works to exposes damaging behaviors, thoughts and beliefs that may lead to sexual assault, harassment and violence in the Oregon school system. The organization aims to combat that by teaching students about domestic violence issues, and by bringing in speakers such as a representative from Madison’s Rape Crisis Center to conduct trainings. The group also helps plan Sexual Assault Awareness month in April.
Jawdosiuk was also a member of the cross country and track and field teams, though “mostly for the fun of it, community and camaraderie,” he said. He competed in hurdles, pole vaulting and the 100-meter dash.
And now Jawdosiuk hopes to be a different type of leader, in the fashion industry, he said.
He will put his scholarship toward studying fashion and design at UW-Madison and intends to eventually transfer to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
One of the main reasons he was inspired to join the fashion industry was because as a man, he feels limited in clothing choices and self-expression, he said.
“There’s a stigma with men expressing themselves artistically or emotionally,” he said. “I want to give options to loosen up barriers that prevent people from finding their full potential.”
“Without a doubt, artistry and self-expression has always been driving factors in my life, and it is one of my goals to encourage others to discover their individuality for a more accepting, empathetic, and unique society,” Jawdosiuk further explained in his scholarship-winning essay.