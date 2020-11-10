Good weather attracted dozens to Jaycee Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, including participants of this year’s Girls on the Run 5K. The event was originally set to take place in Waunakee, but became a localized “virtual” event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Obituaries
Franklin "Frank" Bachim, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Feb. 25, 1926, in Boscobel, the son of Franklin and Christine (Stein) Bachim.
Timothy Brown, age 41, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on Oct. 14, 1979, in Madison, the son of Edward and Vicki (Peterson) Brown.
Richard David Bahr, age 89, of Oregon, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Antigo, the son of John and Frances (Jirovec) Bahr.
