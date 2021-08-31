From left, artist Francine Tompkins and show attendee Mary Lou Martino discuss how Tompkins makes her art during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Tompkins’ home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland.
Town of Rutland artists — as well as many others throughout the western and southern areas of the county that hug Hwy. 14 — showed off their work with a two-day craft show that spanned the county on Aug. 28-29.
Many of the artists were located at homes in the Town of Rutland, including Francine Tompkins and Karen Callahan at Tompkins’ Flint Road home, and Rob Igl and Alex Stehle at Igl’s home on County Hwy. A. The entire show consisted of 16 locations going as far north as Sun Prairie and Middleton, and as west as Mount Horeb and Blanchardville.
Callahan had a large display of felted needle-work, including landscapes and figurines; on the other side of the garage, Tompkins displayed various art pieces, many of them being wavy art paintings that involved the flowing and swirling of different colors of paint on different surfaces such as canvas and ceramic tile.
Igl, who creates metal sculptures ranging in size from a few inches to a 16-foot dragon he once made, told the Hub just after noon on Aug. 29 he had around 200 people visit his artist location between the two-day period.
Igl said he takes his inspiration from the metal materials he finds or has given to him, and sees his art as a way to give them a second life as he uses mostly recycled materials.
“According to my mother, I’ve been building stuff all my life,” he said. “Virtually every piece I use is repurposed, or is going to be discarded — in most cases, to the landfill.”
Artist Karen Callahan displays a needle felted photograph of a bird’s nest during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at artist Francine Tompkins’ home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland.
A metal bull hangs on a fence during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Sunday, Aug. 29, at artist Rob Igl’s home on Hwy. A in the Town of Rutland. Igl takes inspiration for his artwork from the scrap metal he finds or has donated to him.
A six-foot metal chicken made of assorted metals stands in the yard among other artwork during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Sunday, Aug. 29, at artist Rob Igl's home on Hwy. A in the Town of Rutland.
A dragon sits on a shelf during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Sunday, Aug. 29, at artist Rob Igl’s home on Hwy. A in the Town of Rutland. Dragons are one of Igl’s favorite things to create, and he’s made them as large as 16 feet long,he said.
Artist Karen Callahan’s needle felting portrait of a cottage sits on display during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at artist Francine Tompkins’ home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland.
Wavy, sea-like forms take shape on canvases hung on artist Francine Tompkins’ garage during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at her home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland. Tompkins told an attendee that she uses a variety of canvas materials for her work, including traditional fabric canvases and ceramic tiles.
Wavy, sea-like forms take shape on canvases hung on artist Francine Tompkins' garage during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at her home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland. Tompkins told an attendee that she uses a variety of canvas materials for her work, including traditional fabric canvases and ceramic tiles.
Artist Francine Tompkins displays a set of painted votive candle holders.
The bust of a horse made up of small metal pieces sits on a table during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Sunday, Aug. 29, at artist Rob Igl’s home on Hwy. A in the Town of Rutland.
Wavy, sea-like forms take shape on canvases hung on artist Francine Tompkins’ garage during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at her home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland. Tompkins told an attendee that she uses a variety of canvas materials for her work, including traditional fabric canvases and ceramic tiles.
Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.