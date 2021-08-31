14 South Artists host outdoor art showcase Aug. 28-29

From left, artist Francine Tompkins and show attendee Mary Lou Martino discuss how Tompkins makes her art during the 14 South Artists Outdoor Art Tour on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Tompkins’ home on Flint Road in the Town of Rutland.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Town of Rutland artists — as well as many others throughout the western and southern areas of the county that hug Hwy. 14 — showed off their work with a two-day craft show that spanned the county on Aug. 28-29.

Many of the artists were located at homes in the Town of Rutland, including Francine Tompkins and Karen Callahan at Tompkins’ Flint Road home, and Rob Igl and Alex Stehle at Igl’s home on County Hwy. A. The entire show consisted of 16 locations going as far north as Sun Prairie and Middleton, and as west as Mount Horeb and Blanchardville.

Callahan had a large display of felted needle-work, including landscapes and figurines; on the other side of the garage, Tompkins displayed various art pieces, many of them being wavy art paintings that involved the flowing and swirling of different colors of paint on different surfaces such as canvas and ceramic tile.

Igl, who creates metal sculptures ranging in size from a few inches to a 16-foot dragon he once made, told the Hub just after noon on Aug. 29 he had around 200 people visit his artist location between the two-day period.

Igl said he takes his inspiration from the metal materials he finds or has given to him, and sees his art as a way to give them a second life as he uses mostly recycled materials.

“According to my mother, I’ve been building stuff all my life,” he said. “Virtually every piece I use is repurposed, or is going to be discarded — in most cases, to the landfill.”

