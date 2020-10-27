While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of art exhibitions, crawls and fairs across the county since March, 14 South Artists will be going ahead with its annual Firefly Coffeehouse Gallery Art Show.
Artists from Oregon, Brooklyn, Verona, Stoughton, Edgerton, Madison, and Mount Horeb will be featured on the walls of Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St., for eight weeks, from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Pat Seidel, a 14 South member, is helping oversee the event as vice president of the alliance of artists. She said this year the show has expanded from eight artists last year to 13 this year.
The show also includes several new art media over past years, such as jewelry, felted wool art, pottery and fused glass. Those artworks will join with metal sculpture, glass, photography, watercolor and acrylic painting.
“Local community will be seeing some things they haven’t seen in the past,” Seidel said.
All of the art on display will be available for purchase, and Seidel said Firefly does not charge 14 South for use of its wall space or take a percentage of art sales.
Firefly has set up a safe environment by removing tables, Seidel said.
“It’s a very safe place to come just to walkabout, to come up on a display,” she said.
She is excited about the organization being able to hold its annual show despite the pandemic.
“This year has been especially challenging given COVID our presence has not been what we’d normally like it to be in the community because for the most part we have canceled all the big events we normally would have participated in,” she said.
However, unlike past years, there will not be an artists’ reception for the Firefly show.
The organization had to cancel its Paoli Art Fair event over the summer and felt the impact of other canceled events, such as the Agora Art Fair. But its members have remained connected as a community through videoconferencing.
Seidel said 14 South Artists helps new and aspiring artists in the community display and sell their art, making it accessible to the public.
Before becoming vice president, she found the organization helpful in growing her own art’s visibility.
“My art started as a hobby, but I didn’t know what to do with it or where to go,” she said. “14 South connected me with people who have been in this circle for years. There’s so much to know about setting up a booth, it’s mind boggling.”
For information, visit 14southartists.com.