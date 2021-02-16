I’m hopeful we are speeding (carefully) towards a time when OCA Media can get our broadcast cameras and crews out, to live stream some fun community events for you to enjoy. I miss producing the many local sports and performances we broadcast each year from right here in Oregon.
While we still live stream every School District and Village Board meeting, these important virtual meetings simply do not have the entertainment value of a Panther basketball or football game.
Our two cable television channels have been running archived programs for the past year and I’m ready to get going on some live events once again. We’ve pivoted away from event coverage to new, short-form video content.
You really should watch what Frank Caruso is producing with our show, Oregon Life. Frank’s wonderful and entertaining short stories give us a look into the lives of local, interesting individuals who make up our community.
Emilie Heidemann from the Oregon Observer newspaper hosts our weekly Oregon Minute talk show, interviewing community leaders and people who make a difference in our Village.
Media comes at us in so many ways today, and believe it or not, your local Public Access Television station brings you some quality programming from right here in Oregon. When we all get past this challenging time, keep an eye out for our cameras at local events. OCA covers about 275 events each year for you to enjoy.
So what exactly is Public Access Cable television? Think ‘Wayne’s World”, the Saturday Night Live skit was one example of what public access was about in its formative years. These days, OCA strives to provide quality, locally-produced programming for cable and social media that entertains, educates and often provides a much-needed break from the stresses of everyday life.
Since 1985, the Village and Town of Oregon have supported Community Access Television. Back then, a few like-minded visionaries saw the advantages of creating the Oregon Cable Commission and the Oregon Community Foundation to oversee operations.
In 2015, OCF Board President, Bob Wickhem wrote, “The Foundation was created to serve the Village and assure cable viewers that they would receive decent, responsive and occasional local programming.” Today, OCA Media goes beyond that commitment, producing and broadcasting hundreds of new programs each year.
Did you know that community cable TV and social media make great partners? We live stream many events on both cable TV and our social media platforms. If you miss our broadcasts, you can always check our YouTube channel any time to watch our shows or a board meeting.
When you tune into Spectrum Cable channel 983 or TDS channel 1019, you might see a musical performance from Summer Fest, or a live-streamed Village Board meeting. People can also watch our educational cable channels (Spectrum Cable channel 984 or TDS channel 1020) and enjoy an on-stage performance from your children or School Board meetings.
OCA is managed by a small team of experienced broadcast professionals who really look forward to when we can get back to our regular broadcast schedule. Covering events like the Summer Fest Parade and Panther sports are fun and rewarding for us. Many of these events are produced by our staff of Oregon High School students who have been trained and hired by OCA.
Sharing our knowledge with our young staff is both challenging and rewarding. We try hard to train our staff and really enjoy seeing the quality of programming they produce. Some student staff have even gotten a head start here on a career in broadcast or television production.
Equipment innovations have allowed OCA to purchase broadcast-quality equipment to live-stream some events in HD quality. The Village and Town of Oregon continue to share cable franchise fees that fund our operations.
Local businesses and organizations like the Oregon Boosters, One Community Bank and other small businesses have supported our mission over the years with additional financial donations. OCA is committed to providing the highest quality product possible within our budget and those donations go a long way towards that goal.
For now, we will continue to live stream virtual Village and School Board meetings and any events deemed “safe.” Of course, we will continue digging up some classic performances from you and your children from our massive archives. You also have access to historic files, if available, that are not on our broadcast schedule.
This year we spent a lot of time digitizing our old archived programs of local events from VHS. The task now begins documenting some 4500 television programs in our archives. If there’s a game or performance of interest to you, simply contact OCA for availability and cost details at ocamedia.com.
As a Public Access Television station, we are here to provide a service for our community. Let me know if you have an idea for a show or if you want to produce your own television program like “Wayne’s World.” I may be able to make that happen with your support and a little effort.
Oregon Community Access television: Educational. Informative. Entertaining. Think, Wayne’s World-but better.
In this current age of global news, isn’t it comforting there’s still a place to catch events of importance to you occurring right in your town?