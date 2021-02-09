I realize that so many families have been through a lot this year. Simply stated, 2020 has been a year full of unexpected twists and turns, personal losses, contentious political, social, and racial divide. 2020 has ultimately challenged our ability to be emotionally and psychologically healthy human beings.
I’ve struggled with whether or not I should share our personal story, but I feel as if the community (especially the youth of today) needs to hear first-hand how the frivolous use of social media and cyberbullying can tear a person and their family down in a split second.
Fighting cyberbullying is a very difficult process. The work involved to stop it, the emotional and psychological toll it takes is incredibly draining. My hope is that our story helps to educate parents and teenagers — not push the pause button on malicious behavior, but stop it altogether.
Our daughter, who is in high school, fell victim to several types of cyberbullying over the course of the past three months which shook our world when they immediately led to death threats that needed police intervention. Examples of the cyberbullying that our daughter has endured include fraping, outing, flaming, harassment, denigration, and trickery.
If you don’t know these terms, I highly encourage you to please look them up. As parents, we have experienced a few of these same cyberbullying techniques, with the addition of exclusion from adults and teenagers
There are many differing opinions of what our daughter was involved in, but the facts are undisputed.
In 2018, during class time, a selfie of our daughter that was on her phone which included a middle finger gesture was altered by a classmate to include a caption of a racial slur. Some of our daughter’s classmates witnessed this and were aware of what occurred. Our daughter removed the image from her phone and asked for that edited image to be deleted when it was shared on social media. To her knowledge, it was.
In 2019, our daughter was a part of a personal Snapchat chain that involved a racially motivated hate message. There is and will be no defense for her poor judgement to partake in this thread. We discovered she felt pressured into posting the hate message by a group of boys just to “fit in.”
The post was not something she originated by her own beliefs or thought to do on her own accord. She knew it was wrong when she did it and apologized to the persons of color who were part of the group chain soon thereafter.
What is the common thread between these two extremely serious situations? Our daughter was unaware that fellow students had saved these images and to our surprise, both images were recently resurrected and shared all over social media platforms in September; making it look as if they were present day posts by tagging her in them.
Why?
My opinion….it is part of a “Call Out Culture”. We want to help stop this behavior and educate the community about it. As parents, it’s crucial for us to pass along experiences with one another to help eliminate this growing trend of victimization.
I want all adults and teenagers to learn from our story so that they don’t fall victim to these types of cyberbullying acts and live in fear due to death threats. I ask anyone reading this to please remember the following critical tips:
Be careful who you make friends with and never share your phone with anyone. Do not let anyone pressure you into doing something that you know is wrong just “to fit in.”
Educate yourself on how to use social media properly. Understand that everything on social media is and always will be out there, and anything you say can and will be used against you. Also, do your research before jumping to conclusions about someone or commenting on a situation you know nothing about.
Please feel free to reach out to me for more information or additional resources. If you choose to further investigate and share our family’s story, I can be reached at cyberbullyinghelp@yahoo.com