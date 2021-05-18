On May 31, 2021 Gary Disch, the Assistant Public Works Director will retire from Public Works for the Village of Oregon. I wish there were adequate words to use in helping me describe what contributions Gary has given to the Village of Oregon.
Gary Disch began his employment with the Village in October 1979 and at his retirement date, he will have been an employee of the Village for a total of 41 years and 8 months. That is 15,219 days and 2,174 Mondays!
He is the longest standing employee of the Village by far and his presence and gifts will be greatly missed by all.
If you were to try to study the definition of the words “Public Servant” you would find no better example of this person than Gary Disch. Gary has devoted his life and career completely to the Village of Oregon, routinely going well above and beyond the call of duty.
What the numbers above don’t represent are the many countless after-hour calls he received from residents and department heads needing assistance, or the countless volunteer hours he put in above his regular work hours, or the countless number of night meetings, or the number of weekends and evenings you could find him taking care of planter boxes or landscape areas throughout the Village, and I could literally go on and on.
Through all of this, Gary has humbly worked behind the scenes, often unnoticed and has never done work expecting anything in return. He is a gentle, patient, caring, and meticulous employee who routinely puts others above himself.
Gary’s love of this Village and how it looks and operates is surpassed by no one, almost to a fault. In fact, if I were pushed to say something negative, it is that he rarely thinks of himself. He is a loving husband to Donna, loving father to his children, and doting grandfather and great grandfather to many.
As a leader, Gary has been a supervisor and Assistant Director of Public Works for over 20 years. He is well respected by his peers and honored by those he leads in our department. He expects a high quality of work from his subordinates, but never is unrealistic in his expectations or unfair to others should a project or task not go as expected. He also is quick to recognize and give credit to others when they succeed.
Personally, I have had the honor of working alongside Gary for the past six years. Coming into this position in 2015, I relied heavily on Gary and his wealth of knowledge to help me succeed and understand the many intricacies of our Village.
His incredible knowledge of our Village, its residents, our roads, our utility systems, parks, cemetery, and so forth has been extremely beneficial to me and contributed to the enjoyment of my job. I will miss Gary and his dedication to his position.
Gary has worked harder for the Village than anybody I know. His “fingerprints” can be seen in thousands of ways on countless projects and tasks. We will never be able to fully comprehend the contributions Gary has made to the Village of Oregon and for that we are eternally grateful.
As Gary prepares for retirement, I wish him and his wife Donna the very best of everything. I hope that his retirement years are full of the rewards of a job exceptionally well done. I know Gary well and I know that the decision to retire has been extremely difficult for him and the reason it is so difficult is because he cares so much about our Village and its residents.
In retirement, I anticipate we will continue to see Gary around the Village on a frequent basis. If you see him, he will likely be tending flowers in the downtown area, weeding our round-about islands on Highway 138, or taking care of things up at the cemetery.
He won’t be doing it for money and he won’t be doing it for recognition. He will simply be doing it because he completely loves the Village of Oregon and has given every ounce of his heart and soul to it for nearly 42 years.
Well done Gary, well done.