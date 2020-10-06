Four years ago, I could not have imagined voting for Donald Trump in 2020. But today I am seriously considering the possibility.
This, despite the fact that I have always voted for Democrats for national and state offices.
It’s not because my opinion of Donald Trump has improved much. More than anything, I want to punish Democrats and their progressive allies for their arrogance and their reckless war against time-tested conservative values and traditions.
Their contempt for people who have not joined them on the “right side of history” – and their appropriation of government powers to steamroll over any opposition to their vision of “progress” – are steadily eroding the moral foundations of Western civilization.
I no longer trust Democrats to properly maintain civil order, given the riots and anarchy that Democratic mayors and governors failed to check this summer, the increasingly absurd excuses they invented for the mayhem and their ugly stereotypes about the police generally.
Not only that, their holier-than-thou political correctness and born-again fervor for the religion of “wokeness” pose a genuine threat to civil discourse, freedom of speech and the education of our youth. College kids – who are always vulnerable to brutally-simplistic political ideologies – are being brainwashed in neo-Marxist hogwash at ruinous public expense.
The defeats Democrats suffered in Wisconsin in 2010 and nationally in 2016 should have been wake-up calls. Not only have they failed to learn from those trips to the woodshed, their leaders – instinctively kowtowing to the latest intellectual fashion on the extreme left – have actually doubled down on their divisive radicalism.
Defund the police. Silence is violence, but looting and arson are either “justified anger” or “mostly peaceful.” Oh, and struggling farmers in Wisconsin and unemployed coal miners in Ohio need to be lectured about their white privilege.
To be fair, it’s not just that Democrats have veered far from the beliefs and values of the socially conservative blue-collar Americans who used to form their base. I have become more conservative about social issues, too.
As a Baby Boomer back in the late 1960s and 70s, I thought it was cool to resist The Establishment and all the repression and stifling conventions it stood for. And what’s not to like about a Sexual Revolution when you are 20-year-old guy brimming with testosterone? But the explosion of divorce, out-of wedlock births, single-parent households and absent fathers that followed have convinced me that abandoning the old norms for courtship, marriage and well-defined gender roles in family life has been an unmitigated disaster.
It takes an awful lot of oppressive cultural norms to keep males in particular walking that straight and narrow path, supporting wives and children, anchoring families in communities, paying taxes and so on. If this means a lot of people don’t get to fully indulge their libidos and identities, too bad.
Progressives and Democrats – most of whom hew to the 1960s philosophy of liberating individuals from as many unchosen roles and obligations as possible – are staggeringly blind to what this philosophy has wrought.
It is true that economic factors have undermined stable family life, too, but a lot of financially strapped families are managing to hold things together, anyway. Meanwhile the statistics are unambiguous: children who grow up in households with a mother and father present and active in their lives fare far better in life.
This election isn’t just about who will be president for the next four years – it is likely that at least one Supreme Court seat will be vacated. Over time, I have come to see more and more dangers in “legislating from the bench.”
The Obergefell decision that forced all states to recognize gay marriage was a real shock to me. Not only do I consider it reckless to have redefined marriage at a time when that institution is in such dire straits, but to do so without allowing the citizenry to vote on it was grossly unrepresentative.
Democrats, always eager to prove how inclusive they are, also continue to ignore the grave risks of failing to control borders and immigration.
A sovereign nation cannot remain sovereign if it does not put the needs and interests of its citizens first. Donald Trump taught Republican Party establishment candidates a lesson in how out of touch they were about this prior to 2016. Democrats failed to learn.
Meanwhile, Trump hasn’t done some of the truly crazy stuff I feared he might do, like push that dreaded Nuclear Button. We all should hope that Trump will finally help to establish a lasting peace between Israel and its Mideast neighbors. And I really like that his administration has opened an investigation into racial bias at Princeton University, one of many academic institutions that has sought to display its “wokeness” by loudly and publicly confessing to the sin of systemic racism. Talk about calling a bluff!
In real life we must often choose between the lesser of evils. Donald Trump – for all of his flaws, stupidities and obnoxious juvenile bluster – seems more and more like the least bad option to me.