Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent, there are many contentious issues we disagree on, but we need to come together.
What is at stake is the future of our country, ethically and financially. America has lost its way, but it is not too late to change our current trajectory of hatred and lack of compassion.
Some say ethics are the same as morals, but I disagree. Morality uses dogma to control human behavior with no regard for ethics of human behavior.
Ethics is thoughtful and goes beyond individual beliefs and the self but considers both the individual and the common good. Our actions result in the benefit of the good if we act ethically.
It is unethical that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a political dividing point in the United States.
We are better than allowing clever ways to deny the pandemic by skewing data with point of view. Point of view refers to particular attitude or way of considering a matter, and many people, rather than listening to experts, follow someone on the Internet without known expertise on this subject.
Because COVID-19 is unprecedented, understanding how it works is difficult. Studies by the experts will lead to understanding and protocol of this virus. Deny-ing it or comparing it to “the flu” is just not true.
Many of our leaders did not take COVID-19 seriously at the beginning, ignoring epidemic protocol that was in place, ready to be implemented. The politics of this health emergency killed and continues to kill people.
COVID-19 is real, and people are dying not only in our country but all over the world.
It is also unethical to dismiss the toll of this COVID-19 pandemic on families, health care providers and small businesses by not doing what we can do as individuals to work to keep the virus at bay and support families financially, along with small businesses.
It is unethical to allow immigrant detainees to lose their families and children by locking them up in cages.
We have made a social scapegoat of immigrants for decades by saying they steal American jobs. In reality, the CEOs and mega corporations have stolen American jobs by looking elsewhere for cheap labor to sell cheap products that eventually fill our landfills.
American manufacturing left our country to places that cared not for the safety and well-being of the labor force because the money and profit was more im-portant than safety and security of employees.
It is unethical to allow racism to continue in this land of the so called free.
Systemic racism has been around in America for over 400 years. Isn’t it time we examine this tragedy closely and rebuild human relationships to value all hu-mans? Voting to support and practicing racism is unethical.
It is unethical to take rights away from women and others that might have differ-ent beliefs than you, making women and others subservient. Making medical decisions controlled by laws that target women by not having control over their own bodies is unethical. And it is unethical to make laws against love.
It is unethical that we have so many homeless in this country, we of so called plenty.
Low paying jobs cannot support a family, and high rent is unethical. If you want to have better jobs, you go to a university, where the cost of higher education often leads to huge debt after graduation, paralyzing the younger generation.
It is unethical that citizens cannot afford health care by employers, often hiring for under 40 hours so eligibility for insurance is impossible. Allowing people of all economic situations access to affordable healthcare is not socialism or com-munism, it is ethical and the right thing to do.
It is unethical and irresponsible to allow unfair taxation laws to continue. Many people that can afford taxes don’t pay as much as they should. Don’t be fooled; money is America’s god.
Finally, it is unethical to not care about our environment and planet.
We must protect our public lands, we must protect wildlife, we must become bet-ter stewards of our planet. Our skies must be clean to breathe and our water must be clean to drink. We must value the discoveries of science and not doubt the validity of scientific research.
We must encourage and celebrate new and sustainable invention and ideas that will help solve our real 21st century problems. Change is difficult. Change will be messy. Change is necessary to move forward positively.
Being ethical extends beyond strict dogma; it is helping others be the best they can be.
Being ethical is wearing a mask to protect others. Being ethical is compassion-ate. We can all work together to make positive change for all American citizens with civility and ethically instead of continual divisiveness and hatred that achieves nothing. Let’s think about what is really right for our country and think more ethically.