Taking inventory of my home and all the things that I have, I am surprised about how many things were not purchased new.
A 20 year couch for TV watching had been new from the store as are two tables — that is it. This really surprised me because I have much more furniture and lovely decor.
I have inherited pieces of furniture from my parents, traded my painting skills for a cadenza, my dining room chairs were old library chairs repainted and upholstered that I got for 5 dollars apiece. I spent only an afternoon upcycling them.
I have traded for other pieces and bought lovely comfy chairs from the UW SWAP and St. Vincent DePaul. The furniture pieces needed cleaning, sanitizing and upgrading which I enjoy doing and really doesn’t take much time.
Then there are the other things that I like in my house that add to making my a house a home. I like to collect baskets, a gift from my mother. When she passed, I took her baskets that she made and it inspired me to make a few myself.
Rather than making baskets, I decided to search for ones I could add to my collection. I go to St. Vinnie’s and have purchased hand made baskets there and surprisingly, I find baskets at our neighborhood dump or rather trash and recycling center. I have been going there for years and find that my yard and house is full of wonderful things, not just baskets.
Going to the dump is a very satisfying, economical and a social event. I look forward to Saturdays.
After my trash was dumped and my recycling put in the proper bins, I go “shopping,” in the three dumpsters for throwaways not in garbage bags. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t.
Some of the gems that I have taken home have been a 1934 Singer Featherweight sewing machine which still worked, metal trellises, plant pots, dog beds that I wash with Clorox and so much more. All free.
One Saturday, I spotted a lovely hinged topped basket. I couldn’t climb into the dumpster and couldn’t reach the pretty basket, but I can problem solve. Found a rake handle and tried to reach and manipulate the pole to get leverage to lift the basket out. I couldn’t quite get it because I am too short.
This guy, also scoping out the dumpster, asked if he could help. Together we got the sweet basket out. I opened it and inside was clean yarn. I was delighted. After thanking the guy and putting the basket in the car I was happy. It had been a very good day “shopping”.
When I got home, I washed the basket down and went exploring inside. The yarn was acrylic, which did not thrill me, but as I dug deeper, I pulled out a crochet baby pullover yellow sweater, then two more little crochet cardigans, one an oatmeal color and another that was a soft green.
Then I found a white cable stitched adult hat and a variety of wrist cuffs, crochet roses, two scarves and an unfinished crochet dog jacket. This was indeed a wonderful find. So I washed everything and thought now what?
A new rule for myself is not to bring home from the dump. I didn’t mind this breach of self imposed protocol because I felt like this was an exception.
Who knows why this beautiful basket ended up in the dumpster? Maybe a grandmother passed and her family just had to clean out her house quickly. I have done that with my parents’ things. Throwing things out is the easiest way to deal with this monumental task.
It did make me sad that someone had thrown out these beautiful handcrafted thoughtful crochet sweaters that would eventually end up in a landfill with the seagulls. I gave the little sweaters to my neighbors who have a baby and a one year old. They loved the hand made clothing and I was happy that the sweaters went to good use.
We are a wasteful society that follows trends with little regard to quality and creativity. Garage sales, resale shops, people who like to repurpose, online garage sales and curb pickups are getting more popular as the price of things rise.
It is important that we begin to consider our footprint on our planet. Too many things, too much waste and too much cheap stuff from far off places that entice us to consume.
Wanting things is normal, I want things as well. I like to purchase or trade from local businesses, artists, St.Vinnies and to go “shopping” at the dump. All these thoughts from finding a basket with hand made baby sweaters and my new winter hat that are now enjoyed and used with pride.
Please Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink.