Dear Santa:
Wow, what a year 2020 has been. Hope you and Mrs. Claus have been fine and all your elves have stayed well and very busy.
Your helpers in the neighborhoods and world are giving out food with pantries shelves getting stocked, warm clothing and blankets and shelter for the homeless. Many children are getting help from fire departments and police departments to get more toys distributed and other good things to make Christmas 2020 more memorable than it already is because of COVID-19.
Personally, I don’t need anything. I just wanted to get in touch with you before your big day because a lot of adults will be needing support this holiday and Christmas, too.
Included with all the toys and coats, boots, mittens and stuffed animals and projects for children to unwrap on Christmas morning, I wonder if you can help out with other gifts that doesn’t come from your workshop and other outsourced places like Amazon, online places, small businesses and the hands of those who love to make presents to give.
Some of the things adults need this holiday season are a lot of comfort.
First and foremost, that’s comfort to all those who have lost family members and close friends to COVID and other diseases this year. It is difficult to endure so much grief, especially when it is difficult to grieve without close contact and family nearby.
May the people dealing with such grief find some peace to carry them through the winter and into the New Year.
Also needing comfort are those who are dealing with no income or watching their business suffer as a result of health department restrictions. May they know there is hope with the advent of the vaccine against this virus that will allow people to get out and about more.
Eventually, businesses will be getting back to full capacity, and I hope they know that many people are trying their best to buy locally to support our economy.
Santa, as you know, the holiday season is going to be very tough, so could you please give everybody extra comfort? Don’t you have some very special elf dust to sprinkle over them so that their winter can get better?
I am so worried about those who are living on the edge of economic disaster. Maybe you can spend some time advocating to those who have the power to get things better for the poor, hungry, cold, sick, tired and in mental or physical pain. It will be a lot of work on your part, but you have a lot of pull with people all over the world.
Hopefully you can persuade some people to talk on the phone, Zoom and try to write some letters to those who are lonely. Living alone during this season is difficult, but I hope those who are try to reach out and treat themselves and others with love. I hope they keep their traditions going even if it is just for themselves or their immediate families.
Hopefully, we don’t have to do this again next year, but it can be an important memory. My family is scattered all over the country, so I am still going to have a nice dinner, a fire and reflect with my fur friends at my side.
Santa, can you also help people remember to give the essential workers special consideration and the healthcare community positive reinforcement that lasts well into 2021. They are so wonderful.
Also, sprinkle that elf dust on all the scientists and researchers that have done their best to develop the vaccines. And help others to understand this pandemic so we can all do the best we can to still stop the spread by being cautious.
As solstice takes place, the light of a new journey around the sun repeats itself. Slowly the light comes back a little each day reminding us that it will get warmer and the seasons do play their roles.
Santa, help us remember what we know so well according to our individual beliefs – that there is the hope of the New Year. Let the seasonally music of past and present sing into our hearts bringing the joy of love, the power of forgiveness, the compassion of helping others and the mindfulness of taking care of each other and the earth.
This year has been so difficult in so many ways, but with the quietude of the season, I hope we take the experiences we have endured and grow from them to create a better and more caring world. I’m sure this can happen for all of us if we think about how the message of hope and love comes to the front of our minds for of the last days of this year.
Santa, I know you’re partial to saying “Merry Christmas,” but we all need some joy this holiday season, so let’s also say Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, and happy other traditions to everyone as we celebrate the return of light and the anticipation of spring and rebirth.