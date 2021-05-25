Everyone has their 2020 Covid-19 story. It has been a very disruptive time for all of us.
Are there any takeaways that could be considered positive? People lost loved ones, business has been greatly impacted, our very mobile society has been at an almost standstill and the effects are still being felt even with vaccines.
Dane County has had 45,028 cases and 314 deaths; Wisconsin 652, 000 cases and 7421 deaths; United States 31million cases and 567,000 deaths and worldwide, 141,000,000 cases and 3,010,000 deaths as of mid April. We know that these are staggering statistics. History can help us with the understanding of our pandemic.
In the winter months, I took a course from the Great Courses series and viewed 24 episodes about the Black Plague of 1347. The professor studied and shared her knowledge of that pandemic of the 14th Century. Her words were very interesting and timely even though her lecture was written in 2019.
The similarities between the 1347 and 2020 pandemic are fascinating. Some people quarantined but the European population lost 50% of its inhabitants killed by the end of the plague and the face of Europe was changed in terms of religion, society, culture, economics, and believe it led to the Renaissance and a movement forward in the advancement of knowledge, technology.
Protestantism evolved due to the failure of the Catholic Church to provide support to the populace from the bubonic plague and other problems, the Gutenberg press was developed to print the German Bible and other writings so literacy rose, aristocracy lost their agricultural laborers, the same laborers now had leverage for better wages, the middle class grew, and new ideas blossomed.
We do not know what will happen in our future but there is going to be change in the world. This is something that is important. We had time to stop and think about how the world operates. To me one of the most important changes that is growing is socially.
We are learning about how people of color have been treated now and in the past. We learned that certain people are more privileged and protected than other groups of people. This is no longer acceptable.
We learned that small businesses need people to be out and about. Restaurants and stores closed as the huge shipping centers made more money because their delivery system of consumer products was safer. Many lost their jobs.
Is this the only way we will receive goods from now on? Do we need goods from far off places to placate our needs? Perhaps we should start rebuilding factories to put people back into secure employment and have what we need closer to home.
Sports stopped because of people getting too close to one another. That was very hard for many, many children and even the big leagues to cope with — other entertainment venues stopped. We had to do that to keep the spread of the virus from happening.
Some of us hunkered down with our electronic devices and others explored the outdoors, started hobbies, learned how to cook, sewed, wrote poetry and so many other things. Our previous culture often times locked us into rigid schedules that kept us from home. We found ways to continue on with our lives at home.
Education was hit very hard from day-care to University. Adjusting to online education was difficult for children, parents, administrators, teachers and professors. Many people learned how important education is to our society.
As a retired teacher, I wanted to understand the complexity and work involved with online teaching. I had the opportunity to teach a bookmaking workshop with participants all over the country. With much preparation the workshop was well received. But it was much work.
Some students thrived with at home learning but many did not. Students missed their teachers and their friends. Our schools provide so much more than knowledge but also human interaction.
Above all, I think that as a culture, we discovered how much we owe the scientific community, doctors, nurses, researchers and those who tried to stop the spread with good hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing. Very little was known about this virus and now there is a vaccine.
We are safer from the research. Also, we began to understand that our healthcare in this country needs radical examination and overhaul.
As during the Black Plague of the 14th century, many died as they did in 2020 and 2021. Let’s take our lessons from last year and examine how we function as a society, families, and ourselves.
We can take this experience, learn, grow and evolve into the future with positivity. This positive change is essential for our going forward to make our world better.