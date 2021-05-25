Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.