I think we can all agree that 2020 has turned out to be a very difficult year
for us as individuals, families, society and country.
For so many people, it truly is horrendous with this coronavirus – loss of employment, rise of hatred, not paying attention to experts, the loss of lives, frightening governmental reforms and societal extremes. Of course, I understand all of that but, for me, it is nothing compared to my 2017-2018 years.
Experiencing cancer has helped me to ride out this messed up year and find new understanding in dealing with the chaos. I can even say that I have found more gratitude and joy.
In early September of 2017, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called multiple myeloma. It is a blood cancer that eats away at your bones because it replaces your plasma and other cells with cancer cells. It took a long time to diagnose because women do not usually get this cancer.
So with vertebrae fractured, lesions all over my skeleton, kidneys on the verge of failure and severe anemia, I had to take strong chemotherapy cocktails with hope that I would be eligible for a stem cell transplant. To add to this health crisis, I was also going through a divorce.
My family and friends rallied around me to help.
One brother, a retired physician spent time and money coming from Seattle to advocate medically for me. The other helped sort out my finances and helped with the divorce. Not everyone who becomes very ill has this kind of support.
My friends also came to my rescue, providing me dinners, cleaning, animal husbandry, mowing, plowing the snow, sitting with me, etc. I was and am very fortunate and my gratitude for all the help will remain with me for the rest of my life.
I had the stem cell transplant in February of 2018, using my own harvested stem cells. It was very, very difficult, but it worked.
Recovery took over a year. I had to walk with a walker, could not drive and had bouts of depression and fatigue, but a cancer support group helped. I live with the knowledge that this cancer will come back to haunt me, but I can handle that now.
My life changed radically for many different reasons, but most of all, it gave me such a new and radical perspective to life in general. I am alive!
Now that I have mobility again (thank you, physical therapists), I find great joy in walking around Oregon.
So many things I have noticed. People are out and about more, saying hello genuinely. I meet my friends in the Triangle Park (Waterman Park) for coffee and join other friends in the same park for art making. Another friend helped to get my bike up and running.
Neighbors helped with turning my field into a first-year prairie. I made a large sculpture, “Prayers for the Earth,” which many are enjoying. I continue to make art, read, write, stay in touch with my family and try not to get too upset about politics.
The windows are open, so I hear more than ever this year, including peals of laughter and joy from children playing outdoors, the wheels of skateboarders, the birds singing, dogs barking. The ice cream truck roams the neighborhood to the delight of many.
Neighbors are outside, and we have time to talk. Parents enjoy being with their children while working from home. People are sharing their bounty from their gardens. And I enjoy nature and all of its’ beauty.
I know that people in Oregon also have stepped upped to help provide meals and other things for those in need and continue to fight for the healing of us all. There is a sense of care and compassion in Oregon, which reminds us all of what is really important. This awareness of life in Oregon brings me great joy.
Unfortunately, we will have to deal with coronavirus a long time because it was not seen as a problem initially, but the experts are correct. Please wear your masks, as so many of us are high risk.
I gave my cancer and treatment over to the experts; researchers, doctors, nurses and staff. It helped me survive. We must do that with coronavirus.
I learned to ask for help, and my friends and family were there with their knowledge and care and compassion. And I healed.
We, as people, are important no matter what color, what religion, what political affiliation. We must do the right things as humans and help each other, the country and the planet.
It is difficult, but we can agree to disagree and we need to work together and work better together. We can heal by respecting those with knowledge, understanding history and remembering who we really are by practicing more kindness and compassion.
We can create joy and hope in very difficult times, which will help us all to heal.