Recently my wife, daughter, and I were reading the story of the Three Little Pigs at bedtime as a family.
The underlying moral of the story is instant gratification falls short of delayed gratification and planning for the future. Essentially: work hard now, reap the rewards later. This is an important principal of mindfulness and making intentional decisions.
The concept of self-control and deferring pleasure is hard for adults to grasp, let alone to our five-year-old daughter! Saving part of an allowance for a toy instead of buying candy or living beneath our means today for a better tomorrow, are tough decisions to make.
For the most part, money attitudes and values come from a complex mix of upbringing, culture and self-control. We are all bombarded with messages which scream at us to make impulsive purchases and spend, spend, spend today.
Being intentional with money encourages rational decisions on aligning our resources with our values.
We must all strive to save to make a better future for ourselves and our families. Saving, just like making a house out of bricks instead of straw, is hard work and takes discipline. To make it as easy as possible, it helps to automate a good savings habit.
Since we know saving is hard, let’s attempt to make it easier on ourselves by enrolling in a company-sponsored retirement plan, directing a portion of your paycheck into a separate savings account or setup regular, automatic deposits into an investment account. Make a good decision once to start an automated habit rather than forcing ourselves to make a good decision over and over each month or pay period.
Automating our savings also helps to pay ourselves first. It is extremely hard to find precious dollars to save if we wait until the end of the month after all our bills are paid and fun has been had. You and your family’s future should be as important as the car payment, cable bill or night out on the town.
Like getting into a good exercise routine or developing healthy eating habits, starting is often the hardest part.
To help teach the importance of saving to my daughter and help guide her to make good financial decisions, we give her allowance in one-dollar bills to help her put some into her piggy bank right away. First save for what you have decided is the most important thing to you, be it making work optional someday, a child’s education or a rainbow unicorn scooter.
If we save first, we can then enjoy spending what is leftover guilt-free as we know we are on track to accomplish our goals.
Strive to be intentional with your actions and think ahead. Build your financial house well, out of bricks instead of straw. Plan for your future with purpose.
You can then relax and enjoy yourself down the road instead of scrambling to fix the mistakes of yesterday.