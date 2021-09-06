I moved to Washington, D.C. a few short weeks prior to 9/11. I was living in Arlington, less than a mile from the Pentagon and was getting ready for work when my roommate yelled for me to come watch the television.
The North Tower of the World Trade Center was burning, and it was thought that a “plane may have hit it.” While glued to the news coverage, the second plane hit the South Tower.
I was not sure of what I just saw… As the image was played over and over it became apparent that the United States was under attack. We sat in silence absorbing, but not comprehending what was happening.
When the Pentagon was hit, I snapped out of the daze I was in and ran outside to jump on my motorcycle. I rode the few short minutes up to the Pentagon to see for myself what was happening. I was stopped at the entrance to the parking lots by guards and informed the area was on lockdown except for first responders.
I informed the guards that I was an Army Reservist, showed my military ID, and offered to help. Their orders were that no one enters except uniformed first responders in their vehicles. The situation was chaotic, and I did not want to add to it, so I turned around and headed up to the back entrance of Arlington National Cemetery where I made my way to a hill overlooking the Pentagon.
Watching the Pentagon burn and seeing the rescue efforts first-hand vividly burned into my memory forever. I cannot recall exactly how long I sat there in a subdued state of shock, maybe 15-20 mins, when I tried to call my roommate to get news updates, but the cell network was jammed. Remember, we only had flip phones that made calls and did text messages at that time, I could not simply pull up live CNN coverage.
I hopped back on my bike and was slowly making my way back to my place, stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic with people walking all over the streets. While sitting and idling at an intersection, a woman sitting in her car next to me, windows down, let out a blood curdling scream.
I leaned over to see if she was okay and asked what happened. She told me the radio just said that one of the World Trade Center towers had collapsed. I didn’t believe her. When I finally made my way home, I ran into the living room to check the TV.
I could not fathom what I was seeing. Shortly thereafter, the second tower collapsed.
Anger rose from the deepest part of my belly, and I wanted vengeance. I knew that we were going to war, and I was ready to report for duty then and there. The news then told us that a fourth plane was unaccounted for but was last tracked heading for D.C. and could have chemical weapons on it.
All federal buildings and business in D.C. were evacuating and residents were being advised to shelter in place. Fighter jets were flying over the city, phones did not work, and there was nothing any of us could do but sit and wait to see what happened…
- Jason Johns is the immediate Past State Commander for the VFW of Wisconsin and volunteered to serve with the U.S. Army in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-04, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge. He moved to Oregon in 2005 and lives in the Town of Dunn with his wife Carin and their three children.