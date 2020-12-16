It’s been a rough year for many. Loss of jobs, losing people we know, or just seeing the daily count rise each day. Having to be careful for our own health and those we come in contact with.
Even with all the challenges we face, the holiday season has a way of lifting up our spirits and creating some hope for the future. I don’t know about you, but I need to be positive in my life right now, and we need to share this with others.
I think 2020 will go down in history as a challenging year for most of us, but I’m optimistic that 2021 will be a different kind of year for all of us. We need to act like kids again, not a care in the world, even for a couple of the days ahead.
The holiday songs on the radio, turn them up and sing along — Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells. The Christmas movies on TV, who doesn’t like to see Clarence get his wings in It’s a Wonderful Life. How about the tradition of sending out holiday cards, send on out to someone you haven’t seen in years.
We all need this right now. I think it’s time to let that kid in all of us come out, and celebrate the things we have, the challenges we survived the past year, and new hope for a better future.
This time of year always gets me thinking about past Christmases when I was young. I don’t know about you, but whenever my siblings and I get together for holidays, we reminisce about holidays of the past as kids and the funny things we did that make us laugh years later.
Like the time I accidentally found the family Christmas presents underneath my parents bed. We really need to do some good laughing this year, we deserve it. We may have to do it via Zoom, but we can still have some good laughs with our families.
Even though we may not be able to be with our families and friends, we should let the kid inside of us come out, it’s still there. Be that excited kiddo who stuck out their tongue when it started to snow, or show your big eyes at the wonderful light decorations all around you.
Back then we didn’t have a care in the world, our biggest concern was what Santa was going to bring us for Christmas. Even now, I loved being outside and smelling the crisp winter air around me. With a cover of light snow, everything looks bright and brings a smile to my face.
This time of year is also about our connections to each other, and a time to celebrate the kindness of being human. We need to laugh and sing.
Most of us will be staying close to home, and it’s a great time to be generous and think of others without even leaving the house. We’ve all been through a lot, and now we deserve a little happiness.
You know that neighbor you might not know much about, leave a little present on their front door. Send an email to people you haven’t seen or heard from in a long time, wish them a Merry Christmas. Or better yet, pick up the phone and talk to someone in person. I bet you’ll make their day.
Leave the postman a little something in the mailbox, or the paper carrier who delivers your paper before you wake up so it’s there waiting for you to read with your coffee.
You know that fundraising letter you tucked away on your desk for the Library, thinking you’d get to it later, send a year end donation. Drop a dollar or more in the Bell Ringers bucket at Bill’s when you go to pick up last minute items for Christmas Dinner.
The old adage that it is better to give than receive is still important even today, maybe more so this year. There’s no better feeling than when you are doing something good for someone else.
Next Year, 2021 is going to be a much better year for all of us, but let’s remember what this time of year is all about, and let that inner kid come out and play.