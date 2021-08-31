It’s easy these days to be discouraged about the state of the world we live in.
It feels at times that we’ve lost our way and purpose, and we can’t find our way back. Sometimes it’s easier to be negative and just give up. We can’t. Making a choice to live life positively can bring us happiness, but it takes work.
Most of us want to see the good in others. We like being around positive people. Nothing brings you down more than negative people.
People who are negative rarely have a nice thing to say about anything or anyone. Positive people on the other hand, are fun to be around, we want to be like them, they seem to go with the flow.
There is definitely something to being positive. Research shows that when people have positive subjective experiences, they are linked to success in marriage, friendship, income, and overall health.
Positivity can also influence other areas of our daily life like personal accomplishments, which lead to us having good feelings and make us more successful. Research has proven that when we have a positive attitude, we believe good things will happen to us, as a result, good things do indeed happen to us.
Being positive can also enhance our creativity. Good moods as well as positive emotions help us become more creative in our thinking. We see things in new and interesting ways. We see others and the world with hope and confidence that in the end, things will be OK.
Think of a friend who is always positive, they get pulled over and get a speeding ticket. They might be disappointed and mad at themselves, but after a while, they forget about the ticket and return to their usual positive self. It’s the difference between positive and negative thinking.
Negative self-talk, the internal conversations we have with ourselves, can get a hold of us and won’t let go. Often the things we say to ourselves are negative, and what follows is negative behavior.
We have to change this internal dialogue. Think more positively, and you begin to behave the same way. It’s not the situation or event that causes the problem, it’s how we think and interpret our negative self-talk.
So, how do we keep things positive and bring happiness into our lives, here are a few suggestions.
One of the best things for us is to be surrounded by positive people. When surrounded by negative people, we become negative. This is not who we want to be.
Positively creates creativity, passion for others, self-confidence, and it gives us the opportunity to make the world a better place, even if in a small way.
Do something for someone else. The best remedy for us when we begin to get negative, is to do something for someone else.
Sometimes we see this as a risk, but it brings about positive change. Just an insignificant act of saying good morning or hello to a stranger can put us back on track. We all have the ability to make a difference.
Try new things. Often we are afraid to try something new because we haven’t done it before. We often think this way, but try to see trying new things as opportunities for growth. It builds confidence and positivity.
Don’t ever stop wanting to improve. Approach everything with the intentions of learning something new about someone or something.
Practice positive thinking. Our thinking influences our behavior. In psychology, we talk about that little voice inside your head, you know the one, the one that often jumps to the negative self-talk.
Recognize when that inner voice goes negative and stop it, change the message into a positive one. Hamlet said it best, “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking it makes it so.” Challenge the negative self-talk, and turn it around into positive self-talk.
Look for the good in people, try not to judge. It’s easy for us to jump to conclusions about people or some situation before we know the facts. Life doesn’t always go perfectly, so cut yourself and others a little slack.
Get out and get some exercise — take a walk — work through any negative thinking. It’s a great way to clear out the negative thoughts and figure out a more positive path forward. Exercise can bring about creativity, being present, and time for self-reflection.
Everyone desires to be happy and positive. We can make that happen. We need to stop wasting all your energy on the negative, turn this energy into positive thoughts, and we will have a much happier life.
The key to happiness is to always try to find the positivity.