For a long time, I’ve been fascinated with the concept of time. How many times have we said, boy has time flown by, or it’s hard to believe that 3 or 4 years have gone by already since a vacation. Remember when we did this or that, and we can’t believe it’s been that long already.
Where did the time go. I’ve always been a person that takes time seriously. If you invite me out for a cup of coffee, I’ll get there at least 15 minutes early. I come from the mindset that we all only have a limited amount of time here on earth, and when our time is up, it’s up.
We each have our own life calendar with an indefinite amount of time. I don’t want to waste a minute of my time here. Someone recently commented that they feel sad when the day comes to an end and night comes, it’s another day of time gone by that we won’t ever get back.
This is so true. Life is so short that we need to think of each moment as if it’s our last — kind of the Carpe Diem saying, Seize the Day. Sometimes I feel like I have to be doing something every moment, otherwise I’m wasting precious time.
I’ve read about other people having a love hate relationship with time, and I guess I fall into that category. Being efficient can be a good thing, but there can also be a downside.
In the past when I would be invited to family functions, I didn’t want to go because it took up too much of my time. I could be doing something else.
I robbed myself of spending time with my family, which is totally wrong. How many great sunrises or sunsets have I missed because I couldn’t stop for one minute to see such a beautiful site. Or the hills covered with snow outside your house, the leafless trees on the horizon, reminds you of an old fashioned Christmas card.
I find the concept of time so interesting. There are times when I feel I need to spend every second of the day doing something. Then there are other times when I feel I need to just relax and enjoy my surroundings and take it easy.
As I grow older, I realize there has to be a balance of being efficient (productive) with time, but also being able to stop and enjoy the moment.
How many times has someone asked us to do something or go somewhere with them, and we answer we can’t, we have too much to do, we don’t have the time. This is when we need to stop whatever we think is so important, and go and share some time with others.
I think the last year in dealing with the pandemic has given me a greater appreciation for time and how I use it. I used to run my life by my watch, but for the past year during covid-19, I’ve worn my watch maybe twice.
I’ve also had experiences with time that I think about still today. We were in Washington State, staying at a historic old lodge, and in the lobby was a huge fireplace about 5 feet by 5 feet, and it was lit all day. Large flames of fire with pieces of pine making loud crackling sounds.
Different colors of flames of the fire were spectacular. It was warm and cozy, families played board games, other guests were reading or sat mesmerized by the fire. The sound of the logs crackling, the warm from the fire, I could have stayed in front of that fireplace all day, it was so relaxing and mesmerizing, it allowed me time to think about many things, but most of all, I lost all consciousness of time. It was as if I was lost in time, it felt wonderful and so relaxing.
So as I’ve always come to recognize the importance of time and contributing to the world around us, I’ve also come realize that sometimes it’s ok to just savor or live in the moment of time we are in. Especially now that spring is upon us, stoping to watch the sunrise or a beautiful sunset is worth spending the time to appreciate these beautiful events around us. We need to learn to spend our time well. A balance of spending time efficiently, but when it matters, just stop, stand still, and enjoy the moment of time you find yourself.
I recently saw this is a magazine about the concept of time that I though was very insightful:
“There is — Time to Sit Still, Time to Dream, Time to Try, Time to Fail, Time to Learn, Time to Get to Work, Time to Play, Time to Think, Time to Change Your Mind, Time to Start Over, Time to Grow — There is no Waste of Time.”