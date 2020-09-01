We’ve been in our homes for the better part of five months now, dealing with the onset of the pandemic and keeping our families safe. It is amazing how we can adapt to the changing situations around us.
Six feet social distancing, curb-side pick-up, Zoom meetings, online teaching, and attending weddings and memorial services with face masks. Who knew?
For some, the reality of losing loved ones, the loss of jobs, and financial difficulties have become unsettling and the new normal. Change isn’t always easy.
Just turn on the TV and all you see is divisiveness and name calling, hatred, a divided nation. It appears that it’s the norm now to dislike and tear each other down. People are shooting at each other from cars, and innocent children are being killed.
We are better than this. It breaks one’s heart to read about such senseless acts of violence. At night, we have to barricade ourselves in our own homes so no one breaks in.
It’s so easy to fall into the trap of looking at everything through a negative lens, to be discouraged, depressed, and just want to give up. We are better than this.
If we just look hard enough, there are many positive things to be thankful for. We often tend to focus on the negative, we’ve gotten out of our rhythm as I’ve recently heard it described. But there is some hope out there, we just have to look for it, and we have to be positive ourselves.
Life is too short to go around being negative. We need to get back our positive selves, and to do it by giving back the positive.
My spirits were lifted a few weeks ago when we held the Day of Giving for the new Library. Our goal was to raise $25,000 in one day, and we added a Brat Sale to help folks get out of the house and do something good for the community.
We were confident we could meet our one-day goal of $25,000, but our great community came out and supported us and the new library by helping us raise over $80,000 in one day. Now there’s something positive.
I just finished teaching an intensive six-week psychology online class with 25 students, and I wanted to make it as positive as I could.
It was originally designed to be a face-to-face class, but with the pandemic, it was changed to online. So I checked in almost daily with my students, sending them encouraging videos and email, and being available for them whenever they needed help.
At the end of the class, I received a lot of positive feedback, from students relating to the course and my ability to be there for them. This made me feel good, because I’m seeing many young people feeling frustrated about the world around them, feeling helpless and being isolated.
I was reminded of how important it is to not be isolated in August, when I had to make a trip back home to Two Rivers. I had to attend a memorial service for my brother-in-law.
When it was time for anyone to speak about their memories of my brother-in-law, his two sons recalled that the thing they will remember most about their dad was his attending all their sports practices and watching them play in games. Then his 5 year old grand-daughter talked about Grandpa always coming to her ballet recitals.
Sometimes, it’s the little things that have the most impact and lasting memories for us when someone is gone.
I’m a big fan of trying to stay positive, as it makes me feel good about myself and the rest of the world. Whether it’s sending an e-mail welcoming new neighbors to the neighborhood, giving extra garden tomatoes to neighbors and the Oregon Area Food Pantry or welcoming a new Village Board trustee, it’s just something we need to do every day. We all have to act as a positive example for those around us and the rest of the world.
While the current situation takes some adapting, being positive needs to be part of our daily routine, and it’s a lifelong goal we need to automatically practice.