The year 2020 will go down as missing out on spring, summer, and now fall.
Usually, I spend a lot of time outside, in the garden, planting, but nurseries weren’t open until late in the season. I cut the grass a few times; it felt good to get outside.
Summer usually has a few day trips or a trip to a national park. Not this year. I did a calculation. I spent the past seven-plus months – more than 200 days – like many — inside my house.
I was thinking about what I learned about myself and others and what I’ve observed about the human spirit. As a psychologist, I’m fascinated with human behavior.
The pandemic has also provided ample time for personal reflection — some funny moments regarding my own behavior, but I also witnessed the power of the human spirit of those around me.
Our vocabulary now consists of terms like social distancing, masks required, essential workers and businesses, uncharted, curbside pickup and the new normal. I’ve gotten good at calculating the six foot social distancing requirements.
It took me some time to adjust to be home all day. I don’t do well being in the house 24/7. I’m a guy who likes to have projects, and sitting still is not my strong suit.
At first it was OK doing the same thing for a few days, but then I needed to shake things up a bit. Sometimes after lunch, there’s that afternoon slump between 1 and 3 to stay alert. Sometimes it takes more coffee.
I’ve discovered I don’t like to shave anymore, I typically go for 3-4 days without shaving, it saves on razors. My typical dress code for the day is a T-shirt and shorts; it feels odd to put on a dress shirt and pants.
A trip to the grocery is like a night on the town. When the pandemic first hit, I never thought it would be so difficult to find hand sanitizer or paper towels.
Everyone making a trip to the grocery must have had the same idea of learning how to bake, as it was hard to find pie crusts. We baked new pies with different combinations, a peach pie, raspberry and strawberry-rhubarb. I also tried new food recipes.
One thing I did more of is getting out for a morning walk. As daylight savings came, it was dark and many times I walked under the stars, it was awesome. It felt like It was just me and God.
The long walks provided introspection. I would constantly remind myself how lucky I was to be healthy and for all I had. I also thought about the state of the world and continued to be hopeful that things would get better in the future.
Because I’m a village trustee and teacher at Madison College, most of our Village Board and committee meetings and teaching are online. I discovered often I looked like a red lobster with moving lips. I’m getting better at adjusting the light for Zoom.
I spend considerably more time on the computer with school and village meetings, but I find myself checking email more often, browsing the Internet, reading or listening to music and catching up on the daily news, sometimes for hours. I check in several times a week with my students and send them motivational videos.
In addition to what I learned about myself, I learned about the kindness of others. Even in a time of crisis, people continue and want to be generous and feel the need to be useful.
It gives you faith in your fellow man that eventually, everything will be OK again, and it’s reassuring to know the world is really full of good people. We have to keep reminding ourselves of this each day.
As a trustee, I realize everyday what incredible village, fire, police, and school district staff we have looking out for us. They continue to work hard to make sure all Village residents are kept safe.
I am also impressed with stories from my students on how they are helping neighbors and friends during the pandemic. One works in a grocery store and had an elderly couple come in to shop, but they were afraid of getting sick, so my student helped them find all the items on their list.
All our lives have changed within the past seven months, and they continue to change. I learned things about myself, some funny, some serious. I also learned how we humans adapt to change and rise up when things get difficult.
Things aren’t over yet. Maybe we’ll eventually get back to doing things we used to, but many things will forever be changed.
I have realized that we all have to do things that make a difference if we can, and that we as human beings are remarkable creatures, even in a time of uncertainty.