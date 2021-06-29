As I get older and the days seem to pass more quickly each year, I feel this growing urgency to do whatever I can to make the world a better place, for myself, and others.
It’s a feeling inside of me that is hard to describe, but I do know and believe with my entire being, that anything is possible if you truly believe that it can be done or become a reality. It’s often described as having fire in the belly.
It means having a strong determination to succeed. Everyone should and can have fire in their belly.
Don’t run away from that feeling, run toward it.
There’s a song by Mike and the Mechanics -- Let Me Fly - - that I often play when I need a quick boost. The words are inspiring to me -- “I don’t wanna live without living, I don’t wanna wear a disguise, so let me fly, let me fly, oh, let me fly, If I don’t try, I will never know.”
For me, a recent example was running for Village President. I hadn’t really ever thought about it very seriously, but when the opportunity presented itself, I felt deeply that I had to try, there was fire in my belly.
I knew I wanted to do more for the Village, and this was my chance. Was I scared? You bet I was, all right. What if I fail? What if I’m not up to the challenge? What if voters don’t embrace my story?
I knew there was only one answer, I had to try.
Well, here I am, the new Oregon Village President, and I’m so excited about what lies ahead and what the future holds for the Village. I believe that anything is possible.
I’m a firm believer that if you really believe and want something, it can happen. I also believe that if you try something and it doesn’t work out, at least you tried to see what was possible. We can always learn from our experiences.
I think often in life, it’s sometimes easier to take the safe road and give up. What if I fail? What will people think if I don’t make it? For me, there has always been fire in my belly.
So when you are afraid to try something, you need to look at it as a challenge, and run toward it as hard and fast as you possibly can. This is also what I always encourage my Psychology of Human Relations college students when they have convinced themselves they can’t succeed at something.
If you think you can’t do something or think it’s just too big of a challenge, that’s when the decision is an easy one, you have to try, you must try. You have to believe anything is possible if you are willing to take a chance and try.
There will be people who tell you shouldn’t do this or that because you will fail, but the ultimate decision has to come from within you. There’s another part of the Let Me Fly song that states, “If I don’t try, I will never know, Let me fly, oh, let my fly, see how far I can go.”
So if you have fire in your belly, then you must see how far you can go, and as the song says, living is the only way to tell.
Recognize when it’s there, accept it and listen to it. Let it speak to you. Never have any regrets for not trying. Don’t ever be afraid to try something you are passionate about, let yourself fly. Celebrate that fire in your belly and encourage others to do the same.
This is what living is all about, if we don’t try, we will never know.