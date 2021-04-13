With the weather so nice the past couple of weeks, I started thinking about what is coming this summer.
As many people predicted, our economy here in Dane County is ramping up in preparation for herd immunity to the most prevalent strain of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. We’re seeing help wanted ads, retailers are starting to advertise again and there’s just a general good feeling as vaccination rates continue to rise and case counts drop.
Many of us – including my family, which has a member who is getting chemotherapy – will remain cautious even after getting our shots and continue to have much of our food and groceries delivered and choose our excursions carefully. But optimism abounds for an increase in traffic and business unlike any other spring we’ve had.
At such a time, when we’ve got stimulus checks in hand, tax refunds coming, warm weather and an immeasurable amount of hope, it’s more imperative than ever that we find ways to support our local businesses and keep our local economies vibrant.
I realize the phrase, “Shop local,” is starting to become cliche. But while there are so many reasons in any part of the world to do so – including from environmental concerns like packaging and transportation to economic and social ones like keeping dominant mega businesses from killing smaller ones – shopping local is truly the lifeblood of small communities.
There’s also more to supporting our local businesses than simply spending money there. It also means spreading the word when they do things well and helping them continue to do so.
Obviously, it is just and fair to continue to reward businesses that have done more than the minimum to keep us safe during the darkest times of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we also need to return the favor by continuing to be safe when we visit them. That means continuing to wear a mask, even if you’re fully vaccinated, and it means being understanding of fellow patrons who have a higher or lower risk tolerance than you.
I have no idea what the future will hold for the small communities our journalists and advertising representatives serve – particularly as it comes to handling the presumed dwindling of the pandemic. I suspect many businesses, community organizations and events will never quite be the same, in ways both good and bad.
However that is, it’s clear to anyone who has lived in our communities for more than a few years how we all lift one another up. Businesses support community organizations and amenities and our governments support community groups and businesses. Our participation, shopping and attendance to all of those things make them better and help them serve us.
When it’s functioning right, it’s a beautiful thing to behold. But it doesn’t happen by itself. It comes from the diligent efforts and constant vigilance of people who care.
Now, I have to admit that for those of us who believe strongly in keeping it local, the past year has been a real challenge.
If you’re getting your groceries and dinners delivered and you’re keeping away from brick-and-mortar retail stores, differences in price and convenience seem to be magnified. Our local shops had changing hours and services and they weren’t all ready for the big switch to internet ordering.
But that’s exactly why they need our help. Those places that struggled with cash flow last year and had to invest in new services, extra cleaning supplies or training procedures just to survive have been holding their collective breaths, just waiting for this moment.
As hotels reopen, restaurants set up their outdoor patios and retail shops return to full capacity, try to step outside the small comfort zone you probably created to get you through the pandemic. Try a new restaurant. Step inside a downtown shop you haven’t been to in a while. Go through your shelves and donate to a food pantry. Maybe even take a staycation before you get back to the real travel plans you probably abandoned last year.
As we adapt to this unprecedented change in our society and the functioning of our world, I hope you keep in mind the many ways our businesses and our community organizations have changed.
Now is a great time to really focus on how you can help make your community stronger. If we’re all doing our part, it’s an easy job.
Jim Ferolie is the general manager of Unified Newspaper Group.