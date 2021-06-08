Aujourd’hui, maman est morte.
That’s the opening line from “The Stranger,” a book I read in high school in the original French that had a tremendous impact on my outlook on life. It means “My mother died today,” though in my case, it’s my mother-in-law who recently died, and the deeper meaning is actually the opposite.
“L’Etranger,” as it’s titled in French, is one of many great philosophical novels of the 20th century. It’s a shocking story about a man whose indifference to other people’s feelings and refusal to “play the game,” as author Albert Camus put it, lead him to be publicly executed.
The book and its weighty themes were on my mind a lot this week as I watched my wife’s mother succumb to cancer.
One of those themes is a bit of existentialism. This sweet, lovely woman had strong faith in the existence of heaven, which brought her much peace, but I’ve never been able to allow my mind to settle on such a comforting ideal.
Instead, as part of the anger stage of my grief, I ruminated on the relative unfairness of cancer, the failings of our healthcare system and any mistakes we might have made. I’m well past the denial and bargaining, and I don’t know whether depression is in the cards, but I’m also not sure whether I can accept it yet.
Part of that is my intellectual approach to the question of an afterlife. After all, I’ve been a journalist most of my life, and we generally like to do our research.
I really want to believe this woman whom I’d grown quite attached to over the past 20 years is somewhere with the two husbands who widowed her, having Sunday dinners with her father and her grandparents, watching over us as a guardian angel. But it’s tough to put my faith in such an idyllic image.
To me, there’s just too much out there in the unknown, so I had to make sure she knew how I felt about her in the present.
I just hope she went to the Great Beyond or the grave or Nirvana or whatever hearing my wife and me and assorted visiting family members telling her how much she was loved and how she touched the lives of countless other people when she was alive.
As her powerful heart dragged the rest of her degrading body to keep breathing for days after she was unable to speak or care for herself, I just had to pray that her hearing and her brain kept working. Maybe her soul was already above us, watching us play out the string on nature’s ventilator. Maybe we were just talking to ourselves.
Either way, I was overflowing with feelings, which relates to another important theme from the book.
Camus’ protagonist in “L’Etranger” (sometimes translated as “The Outsider”) has no interest in his mother’s funeral or what she had endured leading up to it until his own life nears its end. He isn’t even sure at the beginning what day she had died.
His lack of empathy for others throughout the book results in the killing of an unnamed Arab, a crime that at the time, in colonial Tunisia, would have normally earned him a slap on the wrist had he shown remorse and professed his faith to the judge in the Catholic country’s criminal justice system. His robotic refusal to take the bait causes him to be portrayed as a soulless monster and get the death penalty instead.
When I read this book as a teenager, I had been struggling with empathy myself. It wasn’t that I didn’t care how others felt; I simply didn’t understand and was inept at connecting to my own feelings. It’s one reason the novel was so meaningful to me.
But 30 years later, I had no such problem. I wrote Becky’s obituary, a eulogy and this column. I vented my anger, frustration and insecurities to my own mother, my therapist and others. I found joy in old memories and jokes about her personality quirks.
I burst into tears dozens of times that week, sharing the feelings of her daughter, her brothers, her friends, her boyfriend, her pastor and others as the parade of visitors came through and later as I held her hands and looked into her eyes while she took her last breaths. I was willing to do anything to ease her pain and her transition to whatever was next.
Throughout it all, I walked my son through his own confused, detached feelings of grief he had yet to understand.
I hope I’m contributing to speeding his path toward understanding his and others’ feelings better. Because he’s a lot like me.
Empathy is something many people clearly are struggling with these days, and it’s hard for anyone to develop it fully if our parents aren’t making a concerted effort to facilitate it. For some of us, it also is naturally difficult no matter the surroundings.
But nothing helps us get through the pain of life more than knowing others can understand how we feel.
Thanks, Becky, for giving me so much to empathize with, and thanks for simply being you.
Bon nuit, mon doux ange.