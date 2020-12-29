In 1920, library borrowers in Oregon were told to burn all the library books in their homes due to scarlet fever.
This is just one of many interesting snapshots of Oregon’s history captured in local historian Florice Paulson’s book, “A Walk Back in History: Did You Know? The History of Oregon, Wisconsin.” In November, the library held a Roaring Twenties-themed Virtual gala to increase awareness about the new library and capital campaign. This is how I found myself immersed in Paulson’s book.
The Oregon Area Historical Society helped with this event by generously sharing photographs offering glimpses back in time to Oregon of the 1920s. Many featured Oregon’s historic downtown. It was inspiring to see how well so many of these buildings celebrate their history thanks to the efforts of their owners.
For me, it was a great opportunity to reflect on Oregon’s past and how it has shaped our community today.
It was the vision of community members of the past which shaped the experience of Oregon we have today. We can thank them for their insights and dreams of a community beyond what their present day held.
Not surprisingly, Paulson’s book is filled with names and faces of past community leaders, and longtime Oregon families, some who still have strong ties to Oregon. There are stories of many iconic Oregon places and the people that made them possible, from the Red Brick School to the World War I Memorial to the pump house and water tower.
We are connected with this rich past whether we realize it or not. Many names of the streets we walk and drive on pay homage to these people. C.W. Netherwood served as village president and was a Purple Heart recipient. Charles Waterman’s family donated land to the village; a portion of which is now Waterman Park.
Many historic buildings, like the Waterfall Restaurant of more recent memory, are no longer visible, but undoubtedly shaped the community and had a special place in peoples’ lives. Other long-standing community places like the library have found their homes in a number of locations.
Some people may remember visiting the library when it was next door to the Oregon Senior Center’s current location. It moved in 1941 when the newly constructed village hall included a library as one of its amenities — along with classrooms and a jail, Paulson wrote.
Jean Mennes Bennett is credited for starting the first library in Oregon in 1908, in a single room above the Criddle Drug Store downtown. It offered a selection of 100 books, provided by a traveling library in Madison. After three months, the books were returned and another 100 were sent.
I was lucky enough to stumble across a letter written by Bennett’s daughter, who was 91 at the time. She wrote of her mother, “it was she who went to the lumber yard to ask for shelving: she who rounded up men to put up shelves: and she who got in touch with the State Circulating Library to supply the first books.”
In 1910, the village took over its operation of the library and the Oregon Public Library was officially established. I wonder if Mrs. Bennett ever imagined the number of lives the library would touch or how the community might grow.
This year marks the library’s 110th birthday. Since then, the library’s collection has grown significantly from that first 100 books to over 55,000 books, in addition to audiobooks, movies, music, magazines and more. The Oregon area has also experienced substantial growth — in 1898, the population of the Village of Oregon was 700, compared to around 10,000 today.
I encourage you to engage in and learn more about the amazing community history all around us. Pick up a copy of Florice Paulson’s book. Visit Waterman Park and the World War I Memorial. Go for a walk to really look at the historic building and homes. See what the Oregon Area Historical Society has to offer. Call someone who can share stories of the Oregon they remember.
We have this history to thank for the Oregon we know and love today.